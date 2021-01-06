Marriages don't always last, and when you're a celebrity under the constant scrutiny of the press, making a marriage work can be near impossible. TBH, I'm impressed that any Hollywood couples have been able to withstand the pressures of stardom, so when I consider the celebrity couples who got married and divorced quickly, I find it hard not to sympathize. Yes, it totally sucks when Hollywood pairs called off engagements. But it's even more heartbreaking when A-list couples split shortly after walking down the aisle, no matter whether their unions only lasted for two months or two years.
Some celebrity divorces follow quick courtships, which makes their just-as-speedy splits a little more understandable. (Sorry, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, but it's true.) However, even long-lasting celeb romances can end after a relatively short marriage. (I know you've both moved on, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but I'm not quite ready to move on yet.) Plenty of Hollywood marriages have stood the test of time, while others simply weren't meant to be — and FYI, that's true of all marriages, not just famous ones. Here are just a few high-profile couples who realized they weren't meant to be less than two years after saying, "I do."
Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman
In January 2021, fans were shocked to learn about Zoë Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman after one-and-a-half years of marriage. According to People, Kravitz filed for divorce in late December 2020, and soon after People broke the news, a rep for Kravitz confirmed the split. Kravitz later posted a shady meme about "taking out the trash" on her Instagram Story, so it doesn't seem the split was exactly amicable.
Christina Anstead & Ant Anstead
Fans were surprised when she divorced her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa in May 2016, but they were even more shocked when Christina Anstead announced her separation from Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a statement on IG in September 2020. A few months later, the HGTV star officially filed for divorce.
Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech
Just days after Vanessa Morgan announced she was expecting her first child in July 2020, the news broke that her MLB husband of six months, Michael Kopech, filed for divorce the month earlier. Though the former couple has yet to comment on the split, Morgan's Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch came to her defense after fans flooded Morgan's IG with cruel comments. "Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I'm seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting," Petsch wrote.
Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo
Just two months after tying the knot, actor Lena Waithe and producer Alana Mayo announced their split in January 2020. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the couple wrote in a joint statement for E! News. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time." It's still unclear why the two decided to end their marriage so abruptly.
Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone
Eight months after the Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone announced their separation in February 2020. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," the exes wrote in a statement to the Bachelor Nation website. Nielson has since started dating a new man, Miles Bowles, and the two are expecting their first child together.
Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley
After six years together and less than two years of marriage, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause in November 2019. The split quickly got messy, especially after Stause claimed during an episode of Selling Sunset that Hartley broke up with her via text only 45 minutes before the news of his divorce filing went public. Not long after, Hartley began dating soap star Sofia Pernas, towards the end of 2020, Stause went public with Keo Motsepe, a Dancing With the Stars pro.
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
After getting engaged, calling off the engagement, and getting engaged again, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally got married in December 2018... and then they divorced in August 2019. In a statement to People, Cyrus' rep said, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers." Hemsworth is reportedly in a relationship with Gabriella Brooks now, and though Cyrus has since dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, she told Howard Stern in December 2020 she still loves her ex-husband.
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham
In May 2018, TMZ broke the news of actor Colton Haynes' divorce from florist Jeff Leatham just six months after the couple said, "I do." Haynes later opened up about his experience with substance abuse following his decision to divorce Leatham. "I got married and that didn't work out," he told Attitude in March 2019. "That was extremely public and heart-breaking, and right when that was going on, my mom died ... At that point, I fell apart." Fortunately, he sought help and got sober.
Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting
Though The Flight Attendant star is now happily married to equestrian Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco's first marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting was short-lived. The two decided to split in September 2015 after 21 months of marriage, and Cuoco later said Sweeting "completely changed" throughout the course of their relationship. "I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again," she told Cosmopolitan in April 2018. "My ex ruined that word for me." Thankfully, she met someone who changed her mind.
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa
Model Amber Rose filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa in September 2014 after 14 months of marriage. Rose later said she and her rapper ex may have lasted longer if they'd married later in life. "I feel like that we just rushed into marriage because we were so deeply in love, and we kind of had a rough patch in our marriage," she said during a June 2016 appearance on SiriusXM’s B Real With Bethenny, later adding, "I feel like if we just stayed in just a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship longer, we could have worked it out and then got married later."
Katy Perry & Russell Brand
After four months of dating, a 10-month engagement, and a 14-month marriage, Russell Brand filed for divorce from Katy Perry in December 2011. "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage," Brand said in a statement, per TMZ. "I will always adore her and I know we'll remain friends." Perry later claimed during a June 2013 interview with Vogue that Brand broke up with her via text, though Brand never commented on her claim. Luckily, Perry has since moved on to Orlando Bloom (with whom she welcomed a child in August 2020) and Brand tied the knot with Laura Gallacher.
Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
It's possible you've forgot about the union of Kim Kardashian and NBA star Kris Humphries, considering it lasted only 72 days. Kardashian filed for divorce in October 2011, less than a year after getting together with Humphries, and she later confessed during a May 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live she knew the marriage was doomed on the honeymoon. She went on to marry Kanye West in May 2014, with whom she shares four kids, though rumors of their reportedly impending divorce began circulating in January 2021.
I suppose it's better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all, right?