Marriages don't always last, and when you're a celebrity under the constant scrutiny of the press, making a marriage work can be near impossible. TBH, I'm impressed that any Hollywood couples have been able to withstand the pressures of stardom, so when I consider the celebrity couples who got married and divorced quickly, I find it hard not to sympathize. Yes, it totally sucks when Hollywood pairs called off engagements. But it's even more heartbreaking when A-list couples split shortly after walking down the aisle, no matter whether their unions only lasted for two months or two years.

Some celebrity divorces follow quick courtships, which makes their just-as-speedy splits a little more understandable. (Sorry, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, but it's true.) However, even long-lasting celeb romances can end after a relatively short marriage. (I know you've both moved on, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but I'm not quite ready to move on yet.) Plenty of Hollywood marriages have stood the test of time, while others simply weren't meant to be — and FYI, that's true of all marriages, not just famous ones. Here are just a few high-profile couples who realized they weren't meant to be less than two years after saying, "I do."

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images In January 2021, fans were shocked to learn about Zoë Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman after one-and-a-half years of marriage. According to People, Kravitz filed for divorce in late December 2020, and soon after People broke the news, a rep for Kravitz confirmed the split. Kravitz later posted a shady meme about "taking out the trash" on her Instagram Story, so it doesn't seem the split was exactly amicable.

Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Just days after Vanessa Morgan announced she was expecting her first child in July 2020, the news broke that her MLB husband of six months, Michael Kopech, filed for divorce the month earlier. Though the former couple has yet to comment on the split, Morgan's Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch came to her defense after fans flooded Morgan's IG with cruel comments. "Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I'm seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting," Petsch wrote.

Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Just two months after tying the knot, actor Lena Waithe and producer Alana Mayo announced their split in January 2020. "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," the couple wrote in a joint statement for E! News. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time." It's still unclear why the two decided to end their marriage so abruptly.

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In May 2018, TMZ broke the news of actor Colton Haynes' divorce from florist Jeff Leatham just six months after the couple said, "I do." Haynes later opened up about his experience with substance abuse following his decision to divorce Leatham. "I got married and that didn't work out," he told Attitude in March 2019. "That was extremely public and heart-breaking, and right when that was going on, my mom died ... At that point, I fell apart." Fortunately, he sought help and got sober.

Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Though The Flight Attendant star is now happily married to equestrian Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco's first marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting was short-lived. The two decided to split in September 2015 after 21 months of marriage, and Cuoco later said Sweeting "completely changed" throughout the course of their relationship. "I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again," she told Cosmopolitan in April 2018. "My ex ruined that word for me." Thankfully, she met someone who changed her mind.

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Model Amber Rose filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa in September 2014 after 14 months of marriage. Rose later said she and her rapper ex may have lasted longer if they'd married later in life. "I feel like that we just rushed into marriage because we were so deeply in love, and we kind of had a rough patch in our marriage," she said during a June 2016 appearance on SiriusXM’s B Real With Bethenny, later adding, "I feel like if we just stayed in just a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship longer, we could have worked it out and then got married later."

Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images It's possible you've forgot about the union of Kim Kardashian and NBA star Kris Humphries, considering it lasted only 72 days. Kardashian filed for divorce in October 2011, less than a year after getting together with Humphries, and she later confessed during a May 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live she knew the marriage was doomed on the honeymoon. She went on to marry Kanye West in May 2014, with whom she shares four kids, though rumors of their reportedly impending divorce began circulating in January 2021.