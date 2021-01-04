In a truly iconic display of shade, Zoë Kravitz posted a meme about taking out the trash shortly after news broke that she’s divorcing husband of a year Karl Glusman. The shady post in question took places on Kravitz’s Jan. 2 Instagram Stories. Alongside the caption, “Mood,” Kravitz posted a meme featuring a drag queen throwing a bag of trash in the dumpster. The trash bag in question was titled, “people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.”

Ooof! Can someone turn a light on? It just got extremely shady in here. (BTW the meme is now gone on Kravitz’s profile, but you can still see it here.)

People announced the news of Kravitz’s split from Glusman on Jan. 2 after obtaining court documents stating that the actress had filed for divorce on Dec. 23, 2020. A rep for Kravitz confirmed the news soon after. Neither Glusman nor Kravitz have publicly acknowledged the split since the news broke, but I honestly feel like that meme had to be a little low-key acknowledgment from Kravitz.

Though they were only married for 18 months, Kravitz and Glusman actually first met back in 2016 though mutual friends. In a July 2019 interview with British Vogue, Kravitz opened up about her affinity for the way they met.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something — then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

Per Cosmopolitan, Kravitz and Glusman first tied the knot in a secret ceremony in May of 2019. The next month they had a larger wedding at Lenny Kravitz's Paris home. On June 29, 2020, Kravitz posted a sweet tribute to their anniversary by sharing a picture from what I'm assuming was their Paris wedding alongside the caption, "one year."

Why they're splitting up is still TBD, but I'm all for them doing whatever felt right.