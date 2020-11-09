In the mood to swoon? KK, then I'd 10 out of 10 recommend checking out the picture of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at Luke Hemsworth's birthday, that Chris Hemsworth posted on his Instagram. It's a gorgeous black and white shot featuring the entire Hemsworth fam (brothers, mom, and dad) decked out in classic 1920s attire alongside their significant others. On the far left side of the picture, Liam can be spotted with one arm wrapped around his dad and another wrapped about his reported girlfriend Gabriella. Chris simply captioned the post, "Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend !!"

I mean, I don't know about you, but, as far as I'm concerned, snagging an invite to your boyfriend's brother's intimate family birthday party definitely gives off serious relationship vibes. Not to mention the fact that she also made it into the family photo, which Chris felt comfortable enough to post on the 'gram. And, OK, this is probably me over-thinking, but she's on the far left, which means he could have been petty and cropped her out if he didn't want her in the photo. But he did no such thing!

Check out the super cute family photo for yourself here:

Liam and Gabriella have been linked since they were spotted kissing in New York City in October 2019, three months after he confirmed his split from Miley Cyrus. A source who spoke to Us Weekly in March reportedly claimed meeting Gabriella helped Liam get over his split from Miley. “He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly. “Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy.”

By December, The Daily Mail published pictures of Liam reportedly introducing Gabriella to his family back in Australia. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Liam and Gabriella for comment on claims he was introducing her to his family that December day, but did not hear back.) In March, the same source reportedly told Us Weekly that Liam's fam likes having Gabriella around. “Liam’s family really likes Gabriella for him,” the source reportedly shared. “She understands Liam’s values as well as his family’s, which is something that’s very important to him and them.”

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Happy for these two!