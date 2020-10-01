Selling Sunset's sweetest star is finally ready to talk about her ex's GF. During a Sept. 30 interview with People, the Kentucky native got candid about her former husband's new romance, and — according to Chrishell Stause's quote about Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas — seeing her ex move on was "painful." "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she said. However, Stause seems ready to bounce back. As she told People, "I've had to start over so many times in my life. I always know how to look at the bright side because there's been a lot of dark."

According the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce from his wife of two years on Nov. 22, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences." Though it's still unclear why Hartley filed for divorce, some fans think infidelity may have been involved. In August 2020, Stause reportedly liked a tweet accusing her ex of cheating with Pernas, according to Us Weekly. Stause also reportedly liked a December 2019 tweet from Blind Gossip, which linked to an article about Hartley's rumored cheating. A source close to Hartley reportedly claimed to Us Weekly those cheating rumors are "absolutely false," and the actor "didn't even start talking to Sofia until March 2020." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Stause and Hartley about the cheating claims but didn't hear back.)

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Watching Hartley start a relationship with someone else wasn't easy, but Stause assured fans she was ready to move on herself. "It's been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there," she told People. Stause added, "I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It's 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don't know. Crazier things have happened!"

Stause also told People she's not willing to give up on her dream of starting a family. "I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs," she revealed. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure."

Between her Dancing With the Stars rehearsals and her influx of DMs, it seems like Stause is living her best life right now, and I couldn't be happier for her.