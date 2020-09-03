Almost a month after her divorce from ex Justin Hartley played out on Selling Sunset's Season 3, Chrishell Stause is open to dating again. And she's got plenty of options to choose from. "I have to say I have had a few, yes," she told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 2 when asked if she has had any suitors sliding into her DMs. "Yeah it's been — I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise."

Sadly, she wasn't ready to give up the deets on who's been DM-ing her, but she did hint that there were potentially some A-listers hitting her up. "There's a few [people you might know]," she admitted to Entertainment Tonight before adding, "but I'm not going to tell you who."

That all said, she hasn't yet acted on any of her many options.

"I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling," she said. "I'm excited to mingle... [I've responded] in a polite way... I haven't like gone and like... I haven't taken the next step, no."

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans were surprised in November 2019 when Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage and four years of dating. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time, "Justin had been having problems with the marriage for a while," but "the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone."

Stause was able to share her side of the story during the third season of her reality show Selling Sunset. On the show, she claimed she was "blindsided" by Hartley's divorce filing. According to Stause, the two had an argument on the morning of Nov. 21 but she believed they "were totally fine" after the fact. Needless to say, Hartley was not on the same page. Stause claims he texted her that he had filed for divorce the next day and that news of their split broke just 45 minutes after she received his message.

Here's to hoping the time she's spent out of the dating scene has given her a chance to mend her broken heart.