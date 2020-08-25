Dancing With The Stars had already planned to take the spring season off for 2020, long before the coronavirus pandemic arrived. The long-running series never officially announced itself to be moving to a more once-a-year style of things, but that seems to be the case now — making the fall return for Season 29 all the more exciting. The gradual rollout of the Dancing With The Stars Season 29 cast is helping that along, as the show slowly gets back to business for the fall season.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is shaping up to be a semi-soft reboot of the series. The production moved to replace longtime host Tom Bergeron, the series anchor since its 2005 debut, as well as Erin Andrews, who has been Bergeron's co-host since Season 18. The new face of Dancing With the Stars will be Tyra Banks, starting this season. No co-hosts have been announced yet.

This season's professional dancers were announced ahead of time. The lineup includes longtime performers Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, and Peta Murgatroyd. Plus, there are some newer faces like Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart. As for who the 15 pros will be dancing with, here's a rundown of the celebrities cast so far:

Kaitlyn Bristowe John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Of all the castings for the fall season, this is the least surprising of the bunch. Longtime DWTS fans know ABC regularly cross-pollinates the top-rated Bachelor franchise with the equally well-known DWTS. Bachelorettes have been part of that ever since Trista Sutter appeared on DWTS Season 1 way back in 2005. The franchie's Season 11 lead taking her turn on the dance floor is par for the course.