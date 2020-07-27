Vanessa Morgan is going to be a mom! The actress shared a heartwarming post on Saturday, July 25, announcing her happy baby news, and fans weren't the only ones thrilled for her. Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy announcement got the sweetest reactions from her Riverdale costars.

Morgan, who married MLB pro Michael Kopech on Jan. 4, shared a series of gender-reveal photos on Saturday, writing: "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me."

Morgan noted that she intends to "keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news." The pictures showed pure joy on Morgan's face as she found out she and Kopech are expecting a baby boy in January 2021.

"I am overjoyed," Morgan wrote. "It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be."

Morgan added that her son was "made with so much love" and already exudes "a light so strong it warms" her belly. "Thank you God for this blessing," she concluded. "I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be."

Morgan's gorgeous announcement was met with the sweetest comments of support from Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Marisol Nichols, and more.

"Omg vanessa!!! 😍 so excited for you. congrats boo," Mendes wrote. Reinhart commented three flower emojis, and Nichoals gushed: "Yes!!!! You’re gonna be an amazing mom!!!"

Keke Palmer also got in on the excitement, writing: "AMAZING!!!!! Sooooooo happy for you."

Morgan and Kopech's baby boy is already so, so loved, and it shows.