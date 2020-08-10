I know it feels like they just got engaged, like, three seconds ago but fans think Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz might be married already. On Aug. 7, per Us Weekly, Peltz posted an image to her Instagram story which featured Beckham wearing a ring on that finger. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Peltz and Beckham for comment on rumors they're already married, but did not hear back in time for publication).

If this was her way of telling her followers that they'd gotten married, it may go down in the books for the most casual wedding announcement of all time. The picture in question was posted sans caption and simply featured the two of them for some reason simultaneously holding onto what appears to be a cut-off clothing label. Petlz's engagement ring isn't even visible in the pic (heck, who even knows if it's her hand?) but Beckham's left hand is prominently featured grasping hers with a gold band on his wedding finger. According to Us Weekly, fans can rest assured that it is, in fact, Beckham's hand because of his tattoos, which include "an eagle, the number 7 on his pinky (a tribute to his dad David Beckham‘s soccer jersey number), and the year 1974 on his wrist (the year of his mom Victoria Beckham's birth)."

Peep the eyebrow-raising Instagram Story for yourself below:

Peltz and Beckham announced their engagement on July 10 by posting matching pictures of a ring-clad Peltz going in for a kiss with Beckham as they stand in a gorgeous field. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Beckham wrote alongside his post. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Peltz had her own gushy sentiments to share alongside her post, "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

Married or not, I think it's safe to say these two are very much in love.