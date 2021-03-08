Fans weren't sure what to expect from the Sussex's tell-all conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and apparently, the Duke and Duchess weren't sure what to expect, either. At the beginning of the CBS interview (which aired on March 7), Oprah established a few key facts with Meghan Markle for viewers, including the fact that they weren't given questions ahead of time. I don't know about y'all, but these surprising facts from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview definitely left me shook.

CBS

1. They didn't get paid for doing the interview with Oprah.

Before beginning the interview, Oprah also established the fact that the Sussexes wouldn't accept payment for the interview.

2. Meghan never Googled Harry when they began dating.

According to Meghan, she knew very little about the royal family (or even Harry himself) when they started dating, and she never looked up information about him online.

3. Meghan met Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly and had to learn how to curtsy on the fly.

Rather than having her first meeting with the Queen set up ahead of time, Meghan met Harry's grandmother on a whim — and she had to do her first-ever curtsy in front of the Queen.

4. Meghan and Harry got married three days before their public wedding.

Three days before tying the knot on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Meghan and Harry had their own private ceremony to exchange vows. "We want our vows to between us," Meghan explained to Oprah, adding that the ceremony ended up being just "the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

More to come...