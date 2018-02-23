Emily Ratajkowski’s 16.5 million Instagram followers always get intimate snippets of the model’s fabulous, day-to-day life, but today, Feb. 23, they got quite the surprise when the model revealed — surprise! She married her boyfriend! Yes! She has a man, and if you’re wondering who Sebastian Bear-McClard is, you’re not alone. According to TMZ, Bear-McClard has been dating Ratajkowski for only a few weeks, but he’s been in the entertainment biz for over a decade and has made a name for himself as an actor and producer.

Bear-McClard was a producer on Good Time (2017, starring Robert Pattinson), Heaven Knows What (2014), and Still Life (2006). You also may have seen him in movies The Minority (2006), Force of Circumstance (1990 — he was just a kid!), and the short film Buffalo Wings (2005).

TMZ reports that the two tied the knot at New York City Hall with just a few close friends in tow. Ratajkowski made the announcement via Instagram stories, at roughly 3:45 p.m., and with just nine words and five pictures, she said it all!

“Sooo,” “I have a surprise,” and “I got married today,” were all different slides, with the first picture featuring the model in a stunning mustard pantsuit and floppy hat, accompanied by influencer The Fat Jewish and another unidentified friend. Her second picture featured Ratajkowski holding a deliciously adorable pug, but the third was the kicker.

Ratajkowski is seen cuddling with Bear-McClard, both showing off their gold wedding bands. The last two pics feature EmRata and her hubs in an adorable embrace. So cute, so married, so in love.

Back in early January, NY Daily News reported that Ratajkowski was no longer living with her former boyfriend of three years, music producer Jeff Magid. Last week, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were spotted getting close and cozy after a dinner date in Los Feliz, CA.

The couple isn't the first to have an adorable courthouse wedding. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got hitched in 2013 at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office, even though they actually got engaged in 2009. They made a promise that they wouldn't actually tie the knot until all couples were legally allowed to. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also got married in a New York City courthouse, one day before heading to Lake Como for their big, beautiful ceremony.

"We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City," Teigen told E! News, in 2013. Other celeb couples that got married in low-key courthouse ceremonies include Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, and Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose! TBT!

Whether or not the couple was engaged for a brief period of time is unclear, but on Feb. 18, Ratajkowski tweeted a photo of herself holding a glass of wine, and both hands were almost totally covered by an oversized sweater. Hmmmm.

Ratajkowski recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair Spain, and in January, Harper's Bazaar Arabia. She's been the face of DL161 Premium Denim for two seasons, and was recently featured as part of LOVE Magazine's legendary Love Advent calendar for 2017. Late last year, she launched inamorata, her very own swimwear line featuring six gorgeous (and v sexy) suits. In April 2018, you can catch her in Amy Schumer's new flick, I Feel Pretty.

Basically, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard are the power couple you barely knew existed, and they're going to kill it.

TMZ reports that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have only been dating for a few weeks, but if the photo she posted to on Insta shortly after the big reveal is any indication, the pair seem very much in love. Yay! Congratulations to the happy couple!

