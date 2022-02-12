The roaring 20s came in with a bit more of a bang than anyone anticipated. Watching TV and movies at home, either alone or with a partner, has become far more central to everyone’s lives. But the lack of going out on dates means entertainment sometimes needs to ~stimulate~ us in ways it hasn’t had to in the past. So, behold: The best TV and movie sex scenes of 2022 (so far) that will keep the heat going all year long.

It helps that 2021 worked as a heck of a lead-in with sex scenes galore. With everything from the debut of Sex/Life to the arrival of the long-awaited Gossip Girl reboot, it seemed like everyone was doing it... like, doing it, doing it. From romantic drama like Firefly Lane to bold suspense like You to the unhinged chaos of Deadly Illusions, it seemed like streaming services were suddenly discovering audiences like watching people get down in the bedroom (and the bathroom, and the gym, and the elevator). Even Sex and the City came back for one more round with And Just Like That right before the start of 2022.

So what does this year have to offer as a follow-up? Let’s run down some of the hottest scenes so far.

Pam & Tommy’s Bathtime Fun Hulu If you’re going to make a series about the world’s most famous sex tape, you’re going to have to start with some sex. Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s series about the explicit honeymoon video stolen from Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s mansion and uploaded to the internet in the mid-1990s, devotes a whole episode to their four-day sex-romp courtship. There’s full-frontal on both sides and a talking animatronic penis the episode’s director compared to Baby Yoda. But the hottest scene by far is the two in the bathtub, slowly discovering each other. It’s everything you want from a story about two hot celebrities who couldn’t take their hands off each other. Pam & Tommy is streaming on Hulu.

Dark Desire’s Alma & Darío Slow Undress Netflix American TV series tend to lean toward the chaste and covered-up, but that’s not true of shows made just about anywhere else. Fans got an eyeful of that when Dark Desire premiered on Netflix in August 2020. The Mexican thriller starring Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer practically dripped lust from the first episode. Season 2 arrived just before Valentine’s Day 2022. It’s probably a good thing this is the show’s final season, because the exponential raising of the temperature would get dangerous otherwise. The best scene comes in Season 2, Episode 4, in which Alma and Darío take their very sweet time with each other before getting down. Dark Desire is streaming on Netflix.

Yellowjackets’ Bacchanalia Love Scene Showtime One wouldn’t think there would be a lot of tenderness in Yellowjackets, a trauma-fueled nightmare of teen girls turning to cannibalism in the wilderness. But its most extraordinary love scene comes during the most horrific moment. As the majority of the girls turn to a violence-fueled rage against the only available male in the group, Tai and Van are off in their own little world in the woods, exploring their sexuality together. The scene is soft and sweet, and a great reminder to Hollywood that not all first times have to be traumatic. Yellowjackets is streaming on Showtime Anytime.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’s Scene with Anna & Rex Netflix A show poking fun at fellow streaming series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window was bound to have an homage to the dirty, hot, do-it-all-over-the-house episode of Bridgerton. It even came in the same place in the narrative: at the end of Episode 5 going into Episode 6. But even though the scene was kind of a joke, it was actually really hot. So hot, in fact, viewers got on Twitter and complained that they accidentally found themselves watching it in front of their family members. At least Kristen Bell stayed on brand and brightly apologized. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming on Netflix.

Simple Passion’s Helene & Alexandre’s First Scene Strand Releasing Streaming series aren’t the only ones bringing the heat. Over at Sundance, Simple Passion went and put, well, simple passion on the screen. The story of a fleeting affair between Helen and Alexandre is the story of two people who have nothing in common, except in the bedroom. The hottest scene, by far, is the first one before viewers realize how little these two will have between them in the light of day. That first night together when the sex is just that good can never be topped. Simple Passion is available via iTunes.

Watch this space for even more sexy scenes as they come out.