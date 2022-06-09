The Summer I Turned Pretty Is Already Greenlit For Season 2

Ever since Jenny Han’s beloved To All the Boys book series became a popular Netflix film trilogy, fans have been begging to see more of her work on screen. These fans are in luck, as Han’s other bestselling book trilogy, starting with The Summer I Turned Pretty, has received the adaptation treatment, this time as a series, premiering on Prime Video June 17. Before this first season could premiere, though, the series was already picked up for a second season. Here’s everything you need to know about the The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, including cast updates and the possible timeline for its release.

Although To All the Boys was adapted first, The Summer I Turned Pretty actually came first. The books, which came out in 2009, 2010, and 2011, follow the inner thoughts of Belly during what should have been a normal summer at Cousins Beach with her mom, her brother, her mom’s best friend, Susannah, and Susannah’s two kids, Jeremiah and Conrad. However, Belly grew up a lot since their last summer together, and desire starts to play a complicated role in the relationships between Belly and her friends.

The book series is loved for not only satisfying that YA romance itch but also for depicting beautiful female friendship between the two moms, Laurel and Susannah. The books also distinctly capture the complex emotions of young relationships when older kids lord their power over younger ones and puberty changes basically everything. Fans of the books are hoping the adaptation does justice to these characters plot lines, and the fact that the series — which Han herself is executive producing — is already going forward with another season.

Amazon Studios

Although there are no details yet on exactly what the second season will cover, it would make sense for it to be focused on the content of the second book in Han’s series: It’s Not Summer Without You. This more mature and intense novel follows Belly and Jeremiah trying to find Conrad at Cousins Beach after he goes MIA.

Han is also excited about continuing her characters’ stories on screen. In a press release shared with Elite Daily about the second season, Han said, “When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Cast

Amazon Studios

Although no official cast announcements have been made for Season 2, Han’s second book features practically all the same characters as the first, so fans should expect a very similar cast. Belly and Conrad, the main characters, are both played by newcomers to the industry — Lola Tung and Christopher Briney. Their co-stars, Jeremiah and Steven, might be more recognizable. Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, got his start in the feature film Noah with Russell Crowe and Anthony Hopkins and even played Young Damon in The Vampire Diaries. You might also recognize Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly’s older brother, Steven, from Manifest and Law & Order: SVU.

The moms are the most recognizable of all, though. Jackie Chung, from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, plays Belly’s mom Laurel, and Rachel Blanchard from the iconic ‘90s show 7th Heaven and, more recently, Fargo, plays Jeremiah and Conrad’s mom, Susannah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Release Date

It’s hard to say when Season 2 of the series may come out, but fans should probably plan to wait at least a year, considering the announcement came even before Season 1 premiered. However, this early announcement could mean it will have a speedier turnaround. Port City Daily News, a Wilmington, North Carolina newspaper headquartered near the filming locations of Season 1, confirmed filming will return to the area for Season 2 in summer 2022.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer yet for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty series, but it’s only a matter of time til there’s more teen angst to satisfy your summertime cravings.