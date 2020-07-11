If you find yourself rewatching To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before over and over again, you have one person to thank for that: Jenny Han. Han is the author of the beloved book series that the movies are based on, and the reason why you’re hardcore shipping Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. Han knows how to write a swoon-worthy love story, which is why you need some Jenny Han quotes for Instagram captions. Her words are the perfect companion for your summer reading selfies and adorable pictures with the Peter K to your Lara Jean.

If you love To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, you should also check out her other trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is great for warm days when you're reading in your backyard. Though, there's no shame in revisiting the TATB series in between watching the movies and counting down the days till To All The Boys 3 drops on Netflix.

Having so many books to read is just another reason why these 32 Jenny Han quotes are necessary to have on hand. They'll be like your very own Lara Jean love letters whenever you want to post a super dreamy snap on your Instagram feed.

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. "Love is scary: it changes; it can go away. That's part of the risk. I don't want to be scared anymore."

2. "It's the imperfections that make things beautiful."

3. "People come in and out of your life. For a time they are your world; they are everything. And then one day they’re not. There’s no telling how long you will have them near."

4. "He didn’t give me flowers or candy. He gave me the moon and the stars. Infinity."

5. "I will never look at you in the same way ever again."

6. "Life doesn't have to be so planned. Just roll with it and let it happen."

7. "There is power in seeing a face that looks like yours do something, be someone. There is power in moving from the sidelines to the center."

8. "Every choice leads you somewhere, but it might not be where you truly want to be if the decision is based on someone else."

9. "The most joyful part of writing, for me, is when I am 90% there, and suddenly the story clicks into place, and things finally start to make sense."

10. "Maybe that was how it was with all first loves. They own a little piece of your heart, always."

11. "We stood there, looking at each other, saying nothing. But it was the kind of nothing that meant everything."

12. "You will always have tenderness in your heart for them."

13. "And no matter what you do or how hard you try, you can’t stop yourself from dreaming."

14. "It's not like in the movies. It's better, because it's real."

15. "Do you know what it’s like to like someone so much you can’t stand it and know that they’ll never feel the same way?"

16. "How do you regret one of the best nights of your entire life? You don't. You remember every word, every look."

17. "That's when I finally got it. I finally understood. It wasn't the thought that counted. It was the actual execution that mattered, the showing up for somebody. The intent behind it wasn't enough."

18. "It’s hard to throw away history. It was like you were throwing away a part of yourself."

19. "I think you half-fall in love with every person you meet."

20. "My heart beats so fast when I know I'm going to see you again. And then, when you look at me the way you do, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

21. "Change is hard but inevitable."

22. "I suppose you cannot hold onto old things for the sake of holding on."

23. "So much of love is chance. There’s something scary and wonderful about that."

24. "There is real power in seeing yourself as a hero. Because then you believe that you can do anything."

25. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August."

26. "I don’t have to be so afraid of goodbye, because goodbye doesn’t have to be forever."

27. "Best friends are important. They're the closest thing to a sister you'll ever have."

28. "Pack light and figure the rest out as you go."

29. "Would you rather live one perfect day over and over or live your life with no perfect days but just decent ones?"

30. "I didn't fall for you, you tripped me!"

31. "Sometimes I like you so much I can’t stand it."

32. "My whole life was measured in summers."