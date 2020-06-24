The To All the Boys table read that Noah Centineo and Lana Condor announced earlier this month now has an official date, and it's coming very soon. The two Netflix stars will be getting into character for an event to raise money and awareness for the fight against systemic racism, which will also feature a special sneak peek at the upcoming third and final To All the Boys movie. Here's how to stream the To All the Boys table read so you don't miss any of it.

After first announcing a table read event with Centineo's philanthropic organization Favored Nations earlier in June, Centineo and Condor went live on Instagram on June 23 to confirm the event's date, reveal two special guests, and provide more information about the purpose of the virtual table read. The co-stars revealed they would begin streaming live on YouTube on Tuesday, June 30, although they did not confirm a specific time or YouTube channel. Currently, the Favored Nations website lists the event's start time as "To Be Announced." Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Favored Nations for specifics about the livestream, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

During the livestream, Centineo and Condor will read fan-favorite moments from the scripts of To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The most exciting part of the table read, though, will likely be when Centineo and Condor premiere a scene from the upcoming To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. During their Instagram announcement, the actors thanked Netflix for allowing them to perform the not-yet-released scene live for the first time at the upcoming event. The third and final To All the Boys movie has already wrapped filming, but does not yet have a premiere date, so giving viewers this significant of a sneak peek is a pretty bug deal.

Along with reading To All the Boys scenes, Centineo and Condor will also speak with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and the actors also announced spoken-word artist Paine the Poet will perform a piece and youth activist Nupol Kiazolu will give a speech during the virtual event.

Look for the virtual table read event to stream on YouTube on Tuesday, June 30.