Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's love story has captured the hearts of tons of viewers, and now their epic romance is supporting an important cause IRL. In a virtual event to raise money and awareness for organizations fighting racial injustice, To All The Boys stars Lana Candor and Noah Centineo will be doing a live table read of their iconic movies, including a sneak peek at the third and final film in the franchise. Here's what you need to know about Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's To All the Boys table read, because you're not going to want to miss it:

Inspired by the ongoing protests against police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, the two stars of Netflix's To All the Boys film series announced on June 16 that they will do a live table read of scenes from all three movies. The virtual event, which is meant to raise awareness about the fight against racial injustice, is being put on by Favored Nations, a philanthropic organization Centineo himself launched with his friend Josh Heller earlier this year. The aim of the organization is to provide information and resources to Generation Z about important causes, such as the environment, mental health, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Along with Condor and Centineo's table read, the event will also include a Q&A with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, as well as a youth activist and a spoken word poet whose names have not yet been announced. Favored Nations is set to reveal the identities of the activist and poet joining Condor, Centineo, and Cullors on Monday, June 22. Condor also mentioned in her video announcement that the date for the event would be announced on June 22 as well.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only will this table read be a great way to continue learning about anti-racism causes (Favored Nations has highlighted numerous charitable organizations and causes to which fans can donate), but it also promises to be an invaluable experience for all To All the Boys superfans. On top of reading scenes from their iconic movies, fans may also get to see Condor and Centineo reveal behind-the-scenes details about all the standout moments from 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and 2020's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. And most notably, fans will get more details than ever before about To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, which has already wrapped production but does not yet have a premiere date.

Look out for Condor and Centineo to announce the date for this table read on June 22, and to be the first to get the news, you can RSVP for the event on the Favored Nations website.