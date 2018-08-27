If you’ve seen Netflix’s new rom-com, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, there’s no denying that Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are couple goals. I will happily (and proudly) admit that I found myself tearing up reading the books, and anxiously awaiting the movie's release. Now, I'm just wishing I had my very own Peter K who'd write me the sweetest love notes. If you're lucky in love, you’ll want to use some adorable quotes from To All The Boys I've Loved Before for your Instagram pics.

Hopeless romantic Lara Jean is all of us with her love letters and romance novels, and we can't forget about Peter Kavinsky. He knows exactly what to say to get all of our hearts fluttering. I mean, come on. Look at that smile.

Lara Jean is hesitant to post her fake relationship on Instagram because she doesn't want her sister to see, but you're all about showing your love for bae on the 'Gram for the world to see. Use any of these 18 quotes from the movie as your caption when you're lost for words. Once you've posted, you can get right back to watching To All The Boys I've Loved Before for the one millionth time. (No shame here. I'm right there with you.)

1. "But really, I guess it was mainly about how sometimes, I imagined what it would have been like if I'd realized how I felt about him sooner." — Lara Jean

2. "You can put your hand in my back pocket." — Lara Jean

3. "There’s no one like you, Covey." — Peter Kavinsky

4. "It was real in a different way." — Lara Jean

5. "It’s so cool how we can talk to each other about real stuff." — Peter Kavinsky

6. "You still think you haven’t gotten a love letter?" — Josh Sanderson

7. "I need you to know that I like you." — Lara Jean

8. "You were never second best." — Peter Kavinsky

9. "Can you maybe just admit that some part of you doesn't want everything in your life to be a fantasy?" — Margot

10. "I was lying to every person, and I knew I couldn't lie to you." — Lara Jean

11. "You gonna break my heart, Covey?" — Peter Kavinsky

12. "I'd always fantasized about falling in love in a field, but I just never thought it'd be the kind where you played lacrosse." — Lara Jean

13. "You were the first boy I ever really liked." — Lara Jean

14. "If this wasn't what he wanted, then why did he come to the field of desire?" — Lara Jean

15. "He was my first boyfriend. Well, space between the words, boy who was a friend." — Lara Jean

16. "And so, I wrote him a letter. I wasn't going to send the letter, it was just for me to understand how I was feeling." — Lara Jean

17. "Let's do this." — Lara Jean

18. "It's actually really nice having someone to talk to about this stuff." — Lara Jean