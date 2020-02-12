I have a message to all the boys I dated and stole a Netflix password from: You're officially useless. Netflix shocked die-hard Peter Kavinsky stans on Feb. 11 by tweeting out a universal streaming link to their 2018 smash hit To All The Boys I Loved Before. This came just one day ahead of the release of the rom-com's much anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. But don't worry non-subscribers, this one's for you too! The link works for everyone, so here's how to watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before without your ex's Netflix password.

When TATBILB dropped on Netflix streaming in August 2018, audiences were swept away by the tumultuous love life of one Lara Jean Covey.

Based on the Young Adult book series of the same name, written by Jenny Han, the film series centers around high school wallflower Lara Jean, who's life gets turned upside-down when letters she secretly wrote to her crushes somehow arrive at each of their doorsteps (literally a nightmare).

To All The Boys has something for everyone, from its stellar soundtrack, sensational 'fits, and of course the inclusion of my personal favorite fanfiction trope, fake dating. The film even launched an entire new genre of film: the Noah Centineo-Netflix-Rom-Com.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo recently spoke to the New York Times about recapturing magic of the first film, and why audiences were so quick to fall in love with To All The Boys.

Condor described the escapism provided by the original film. “You kind of feel better after you watch it. You feel joy, and I think there’s something to be said about, right now, today, you kind of have to actively seek joy.”

Centineo added, “Chicken soup for the soul, baby. That’s what we want.”

Netflix on YouTube

This chicken soup is now streaming for anyone AND EVERYONE. So if you happened to miss the worldwide phenomenon last year, or you just need a refresher before the sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops on Feb. 12, don't worry. To All The Boys I Loved Before is now publicly streaming on Netflix.