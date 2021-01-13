When Netflix first released the original To All The Boys film, it was an instant sensation. Since then, Lara Jean Covey's romantic adventures through her high school years have become a cultural touchstone, making stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo household names along the way. Now, the trilogy's final installment, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, is heading viewers' way on Feb. 12, 2021. And the To All The Boys 3 trailer promises this installment will be one to remember.

The original To All the Boys I've Loved Before was a sleepy summer hit when it arrived in August of 2018. It was the sort of Netflix project that comes with little marketing and then suddenly becomes the most talked about thing on social media for the next month. (Not unlike Stranger Things or The Queen's Gambit.) It took Netflix a year and a half to get the sequel out, with To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, landing just in time for Valentine's Day 2020 on Feb. 12.

Netflix then surprised fans with even more Valentine's Day news. The third movie was not only greenlit; the actors had already filmed it, with a release date to come in 2021. And now it turns out those who bet on another Valentine's Day release had it right, with the third film arriving precisely one year later.

Here's the final film's synopsis:

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

Like the first two films, it seems like the final To All the Boys will follow the novel's plot pretty closely. In Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Lara Jean does go on two significant bouts of travel. The first is to UNC after the school de-waitlists her. She falls in love with the campus a decides to attend college there, despite it being far away from where Peter is going at UVA. When Peter then starts talking about transferring to UNC to follow her, his mother pushes Lara Jean to break up with her son, so he can have the college career he'd always wanted.

The second trip is Beach Week, where she and Peter finally have a chance to sleep together. No spoilers, but the road to true love never goes quite the way people plan.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever premieres on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.