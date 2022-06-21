These The Summer I Turned Pretty Conrad Quotes Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat
Conrad doesn’t know the effect his words have on us.
Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. While the first season may only be seven episodes long, Belly’s journey through The Summer I Turned Pretty is an emotional rollercoaster. One minute she’s going to the drive-in with Cam, and the next, she’s kissing Jeremiah in the pool. While both suitors are swoon-worthy in their own right, no one compares to Conrad Fisher. After all, “for Belly, Conrad is the sun.” He’s everything she could want, just like The Summer I Turned Pretty Conrad quotes are everything you need for a romantic Insta post.
Of course, Conrad spends a lot of his summer brooding around the beach house, but that just means when he does say something, you know it’s coming from the heart. His late night talks with Belly are enough to make your own heart skip a beat if you’re officially #TeamBonrad. And just like Belly doesn’t realize the effect she has on people, Conrad doesn’t realize the effect his words have either. In fact, Conrad quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty can make a simple snap with your partner super sweet. Even if you’re going into the summer single like Belly, you can use any of these The Summer I Turned Pretty Conrad quotes as Instagram captions on your sulking selfies, beach vacay pics, and flirty OOTDs.
There’s a wide range of moody Conrad quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty mixed with some heartfelt confessions. It’s almost as infinite as the infinity necklace he gives to Belly, but to start, here are 30 The Summer I Turned Pretty quotes to use as IG captions.
- “God, do you memorize every single thing that I’ve ever said?”
- “What’s so romantic about wet hair?”
- “Your hair’s like a little kid’s the way it’s always so messy.”
- “I always remember everything when I drink.”
- “Belly, I think about you. I do. You know I do. I just can’t.”
- “I need you.”
- “If you stay ready, you won’t have to get ready.”
- “You try coming up with a motivational phrase with no cheese.”
- “I’m sorry. For being a jerk the other day and pretending like I don’t remember when I remember everything.”
- “Why don’t you go look in the mirror some more?”
- “The whole goddamn thing is infected and I didn't notice.”
- “I feel like maybe if I just keep it inside, you know, maybe that's what keeps her alive.”
- “I feel like I keep doing the wrong thing when it comes to you.”
- “I just don’t want to lose you.”
- “There’s so many things I want to say to you.”
- “I don’t just need somebody. I need you.”
- “I do want you.”
- “I think I remember most of the steps.”
- “I’m glad that it was me.”
- “I think I messed up some of the steps.”
- “Who could ever hate you?”
- “I did get it for you.”
- “Belly, you don’t know the effect you have on people.”
- “The whole deb scene is for sheep.”
- “I liked you better with glasses.”
- “You see how there’s no starting or ending point? You could travel endlessly around those curves. Goes on forever. That’s infinity.”
- “I don’t know, maybe I’m just happy to be alive after you almost blew me up last night.”
- “Don’t you have a pool to vacuum?”
- “Why does everyone keep saying that?”
- “Definitely text her.”