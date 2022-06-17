These The Summer I Turned Pretty Quotes Are Perfect For Summer Love IG Captions
Have a summer like Belly!
If you still find yourself re-watching the To All The Boys trilogy whenever you can’t decide on something new to watch, you’re in luck. The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Amazon Prime June 17. The TV series is based off another book series from author Jenny Han, and just like TATB, The Summer I Turned Pretty is filled with young love and a dramatic love triangle. It’s even set at a beach house, which makes The Summer I Turned Pretty quotes for captions perfect for the summer season.
Whether you’re headed to a beach house yourself or just plan on spending the summer with your besties or family friends, The Summer I Turned Pretty quotes will come in handy whenever you want to post a summer snap. You may even be experiencing summer love like Belly, which will make romantic quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series and book even more relevant to your situation. While Belly may be caught between choosing Jeremiah or Conrad, you don’t have to spend any time stressing over which Instagram caption to use. Just find a The Summer I Turned Pretty quote from this list below, and you’re ready to go.
The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Series Quotes
- “I’ve waited all year for this.” — Belly
- “They've always seen me as a little kid, but this summer, it’s different.” — Belly
- “Damn, you look hot.” — Jeremiah
- “Wow guys, stop fighting over me.” — Belly
- “I always hoped it would be Conrad.” — Belly
- “We almost kissed.” — Belly
- “You’re my best friend. There are times I want to be more.” — Jeremiah
- “What am I gonna do?” — Belly
- “You’re playing with a lot of hearts, Belly.” — Nicole
- “Boys might come and go, but a best friend is once in a lifetime.” — Laurel
- “I really wish you were here.” — Belly
- “You don't know the effect you have on people.” — Conrad
- “How do you know when it’s the right person?” — Belly
- “I thought this summer was going to be like all the other summers, but it’s not. Because I won’t let it be.” — Belly
- “I liked you better with glasses.” — Conrad
The Summer I Turned Pretty Book Quotes
- “Moments, when lost, can't be found again. They're just gone.” — Jenny Han
- “It's the imperfections that make things beautiful.” — Jenny Han
- “In the dark you can feel really close to a person. You can say whatever you want.” — Jenny Han
- “Would you rather live one perfect day over and over or live your life with no perfect days but just decent ones?” — Jenny Han
- “When you walk on the beach at night, you can say things you can't say in real life.” — Jenny Han
- “Sometimes it’s like people are a million times more beautiful to you in your mind.” — Jenny Han
- “Maybe I would get married, maybe I would have a family, but it wouldn’t matter, because a piece of my heart, the piece where summer lived, would always be Conrad’s.” — Jenny Han
- “For me, it was almost like winter didn’t count. Summer was what mattered. My whole life was measured in summers.” — Jenny Han
- “It was a summer I would never, ever forget. It was the summer everything began. It was the summer I turned pretty.” — Jenny Han
- “Everything that happened this past summer and every summer before it, has all led up to this. To now.” — Jenny Han
- “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August. Winters are simply a time to count the weeks until the next summer.” — Jenny Han
- “I loved the feeling of talking and having somebody really listen to what I have to say. It was like a high or something.” — Jenny Han
- “He made it so hard not to love him.” — Jenny Han
- “I wondered if it was possible to take someone's pain away with a kiss.” — Jenny Han
- “It held a million promises of summer and of what just might be.” — Jenny Han