If you still find yourself re-watching the To All The Boys trilogy whenever you can’t decide on something new to watch, you’re in luck. The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Amazon Prime June 17. The TV series is based off another book series from author Jenny Han, and just like TATB, The Summer I Turned Pretty is filled with young love and a dramatic love triangle. It’s even set at a beach house, which makes The Summer I Turned Pretty quotes for captions perfect for the summer season.

Whether you’re headed to a beach house yourself or just plan on spending the summer with your besties or family friends, The Summer I Turned Pretty quotes will come in handy whenever you want to post a summer snap. You may even be experiencing summer love like Belly, which will make romantic quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series and book even more relevant to your situation. While Belly may be caught between choosing Jeremiah or Conrad, you don’t have to spend any time stressing over which Instagram caption to use. Just find a The Summer I Turned Pretty quote from this list below, and you’re ready to go.

The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Series Quotes

Amazon Studios

“I’ve waited all year for this.” — Belly “They've always seen me as a little kid, but this summer, it’s different.” — Belly “Damn, you look hot.” — Jeremiah “Wow guys, stop fighting over me.” — Belly “I always hoped it would be Conrad.” — Belly “We almost kissed.” — Belly “You’re my best friend. There are times I want to be more.” — Jeremiah “What am I gonna do?” — Belly “You’re playing with a lot of hearts, Belly.” — Nicole “Boys might come and go, but a best friend is once in a lifetime.” — Laurel “I really wish you were here.” — Belly “You don't know the effect you have on people.” — Conrad “How do you know when it’s the right person?” — Belly “I thought this summer was going to be like all the other summers, but it’s not. Because I won’t let it be.” — Belly “I liked you better with glasses.” — Conrad

The Summer I Turned Pretty Book Quotes

Amazon Studios