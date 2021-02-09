These First-Look Photos From The Summer I Turned Pretty Are Such A Vibe

With the success of the To All The Boys trilogy on Netflix, it was only a matter of time before more of Jenny Han's books were scooped up for adaptation. But to fans' surprise, the announcement for more Han rom-coms didn't come from Netflix. Instead, it is Amazon Studios that has swooped in, grabbing the rights to Han's trilogy that came out prior to TATB. These The Summer I Turned Pretty details will get fans excited for a brand new story, this time adapted to series instead of a film trilogy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was Han's first big hit novel and the start of her first major YA trilogy. Released in 2009, the book series revolves around Isabel "Belly" Conklin and the summers she spends at "Cousin's Beach," with her brother Steven and mother Laurel. Her mom's BFF, Susannah, also spends every summer at the beach with her family, including sons Conrad and Jeremiah. Over the course of three books, a love triangle forms between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah as she navigates growing up.

The follow up books, It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer were also major bestsellers. This suggests that if The Summer I Turned Pretty is a hit for Amazon, it could run several seasons.

But alas, I'm getting ahead of myself. Here's what's known about the series so far:

The Summer I Turned Pretty First Look Photos Amazon Studios/Prime Video On March 31, 2022, Amazon released the first photos for The Summer I Turned Pretty, giving fans a good look at Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s love triangle and a gorgeous world of endless summer beaches. Here’s Belly and Jeremiah.

Amazon Studios/Prime Video Here’s Belly and Conrad hanging out at the pool at night.

Amazon Studios/Prime Video Fans are going to have to choose sides. Personally, I’m Team Daisy Knit Crop Top.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Plot Amazon Studios/Prime Video Unlike To All The Boys, which is mainly the story of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky (OK, with a few distractions), The Summer I Turned Pretty is a genuine love triangle. As Deadline describes it, Belly "used to be gawky and awkward, but this summer she turns 16 and she is starting to turn heads-and it's taking some getting used to. Conrad Fisher, the boy she's loved forever, the boy who never even looked in her direction-is paying attention to her. It's exhilarating to suddenly be an object of desire...but it's also scary." But Conrad is only the tip of the iceberg. Belly falls in love with both Conrad and his brother Jeremiah and has serious relationships with both over the three books in the series. The official synopsis reads: “The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Amazon Studios/Prime Video To cast the all-important role of the show's lead, Belly, Amazon went with a brand new talent. On April 29, 2021, the series announced newcomer Lola Tung had landed the part. Christopher Briney (Dali Land) will play Belly's crush, Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno (Hear Me Whisper) plays his brother, Jeremiah Jackie Chung (Station 19, Grey's Anatomy) plays Laurel, Belly's newly divorced mother. Laurel is a writer who's struggling with writer's block due to the upheaval in their lives. She was all too glad to take up the invitation of her BFF, Susannah, to spend the summer together. Rachel Blanchard (You Me Her) plays Susannah, who also happens to be Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother. In July 2021, the rest of the ensemble was announced, including Sean Kaufman (Manifest) as Belly’s brother Steven. Others announced include Alfredo Narciso (The Dark Tower), Summer Madison (Teenage Bounty Hunters), David Iacono (The Flight Attendant), Rain Spencer (Good Girl Jane), Tom Everett Scott (La La Land), and newcomer Minnie Mills.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Predicted Trailer & Release Date Amazon Studios/Prime Video There is no official release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty as of yet. Originally, Han’s announcement suggested the series was planned for late 2021, and filming ended in mid-fall of that year. But though the first images were out, the series had not yet released a trailer by spring 2022, suggesting Amazon is planning for something closer to a summertime release date.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 will hopefully premiere sometime in 2022 on Prime Video. Season 2 is not yet greenlit. Jenny Han’s other streaming adaptation, To All The Boys, is available on Netflix.