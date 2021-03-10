Here Are The Hottest TV & Movie Sex Scenes Of 2021

Sometimes you turn on the TV to cry, sometimes to laugh, and sometimes it's to feel something. I mean... really feel something. While there are plenty of shows and movies out there with sexy scenes (hello, the entire Fifty Shades franchise), there's something exciting about watching a new, steamy story unfold for the first time. If you're looking for the hottest TV and movie sex scenes of 2021, your search ends here.

After a hard 2020 and rough first half of 2021, no one would blame you for wanting to get your mind off real life for a while. After a few bleak months when television and film productions were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, new stories — and, more importantly, new sex scenes — are finally gracing viewers' screens. Whether you're searching for a mood-setting watch for date night or something sultry for a sensual solo viewing party, chances are, there's a recently released sex scene that'll scratch your specific itch.

From a couple getting it on in the back seat of a taxi cab to an employee's sordid affair with her boss, 2021 is shaping up to be the year of scandalous onscreen sex. Who knows? This might just be the hottest year yet.

01 White Tiger Taxi Cab Sex Scene Youtube If you ever thought being watched during sex would be hot, one of the first sex scenes to debut in 2021 is definitely for you. When Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and her husband Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) start hooking up in the backseat of their taxi cab in White Tiger, their driver, Balram (Adarsh Gourav) watches from the rearview mirror until Ashok puts a stop to things. Unfortunately, the situation quickly goes from hot to horrifying, but for a few brief moments, it was almost a voyeur's dream come true. The film was released on Jan. 13, and you can watch it on Netflix whenever you're in the mood for something twisted.

02 Firefly Lane Season 1, Episode 7 Sex Scene There's just something about love triangles that makes onscreen romances sizzle, as exemplified in Johnny (Ben Lawson) and Tully's (Katherine Heigl) hookup during Episode 7 of Netflix's Firefly Lane, which premiered on Feb. 3. Even though Tully's best friend Kate (Sarah Chalke) secretly loved Johnny, fans could feel the sexual tension between Tully and Johnny from Day 1. The fact that their connection is later totally taboo because Johnny and Kate get married makes it that much hotter.

03 Riverdale Season 5, Episode 5 Sex Scene Riverdale has never shied away from soapy sex scenes, but Archie and Betty's shower hookup was definitely one of the steamiest to date. After five seasons of sexual tension, the pair finally had sex during the Feb. 17 episode, making Barchie fans everywhere rejoice. While at first, it seemed like their tryst was a one-time thing, Episode 6 proved that wasn't the case when they hooked up again in the back of a car, reminiscent of Archie's Season 1 fling with Miss Grundy. Head to The CW's website or app to see Barchie's sexy scenes.

04 Behind Her Eyes Season 1, Episode 3 Sex Scene There are plenty of sex scenes to chose from in Netflix’s limited series, Behind Her Eyes, which dropped on Netflix on Feb. 17. Easily one of the most talked-about trysts involves married psychiatrist David (Tom Bateman) and his co-worker Louise (Simona Brown) hooking up in his office. After handling a difficult patient together, the two retreat behind closed doors for a drink and things quickly escalate, ushering them into a full-on affair.

05 Deadly Illusions Bathtub Sex Scene Netflix’s Deadly Illusions stars Kristin Davis (iconically known as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt on Sex and the City) as Mary, a best-selling author who starts to have very graphic, very sexual fantasies about her new nanny, Grace (Greer Grammer). The cheesy, erotic movie came to Netflix on March 18, and while there are a lot of good scenes to rewind and rewatch, my personal favorite has to be the soapy bathtub scene at about 55 minutes in.

06 Sexify Season 1, Episode 7 Hookup Scene Sexify — a Polish sex comedy currently streaming on Netflix — came out on April 29 and is as interesting as it is sexy (just peep that 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes). The show follows a group of inexperienced students who build an interactive sex app in an attempt to win a competition. The entire series is full of sex scenes, but if you’re in a hurry, head to Episode 7 about 34 minutes in for a very hot, very realistic college hookup.

07 Sex/Life Season 1, Episode 3 Elevator Sex Scene Netflix’s Sex/Life heated up the summer with its June 25 release, and if you haven’t already ~enjoyed~ the show, this is one series you def don't want to miss. As the title suggests, the sex is out-of-control hot. Pretty much every other scene is a hookup, but the one that’ll forever live rent-free in my mind is when Brad (Adam Demos) manually penetrates Billie (Sarah Shahi) while the couple rides in an elevator during Episode 3.