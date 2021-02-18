Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 5, Episode 5, "Homecoming." Well Barchie fans, after literal years of waiting, your time has officially come. After much speculation, the lifelong besties finally took their friendship to the next level. That is, if you call a steamy, spontaneous hookup "the next level." After you stopped screaming (either in joy or rage) at your television, you're probably still trying to process Archie and Betty's shower sex scene on Riverdale. Whether you stan them or not, it's been a long time coming.

From the start, Riverdale fans have known an Archie-Betty coupling was not only a very real possibility, but maybe even fate. In the Archie comics, which Riverdale is based upon, Barchie is the true endgame couple. But then viewers saw how great Betty and Jughead where together, and how perfect Veronica and Archie seemed, and some jumped ship for Bughead and Varchie.

For the longest time, it didn't really seem feasible both Betty and Archie would separate from Jughead and Veronica to get together, but that's where the seven year time jump comes in. After the Core Four graduated, the series fast-forwarded seven years into the future. With Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Jughead all having grown up and gone their separate ways, a Barchie paring makes a lot more sense now. So when the two got down and dirty (or I guess, clean?) during the Feb. 17 episode, it was ~steamy,~ but not completely unexpected.

After Betty and Archie raided Archie's family home (which had turned into a Ghoulie drug lair), the pair were seen cleaning up the mess post ambush. Sweaty and tired, Archie and Betty decided to order a pizza but first, Archie said he wanted to take a shower. Betty started to ask if she should go home to shower just as Archie offered to let her use his shower first. They both froze, looked each other up and down, and after five seasons, they officially had sex. And yes, it was worth the wait.

The CW

Similar to the Varchie shower scene from Season 2 (except arguably hotter), the tryst started with a silhouette shot of the couple before getting up close and personal. What began as an unrequited high school crush on Betty's part finally led to the two sucking face in the steam, something Barchie shippers were clearly here for.

Bughead stans, however, are not okay. Despite the exes seeming cordial post breakup, fans can't forget the years of love the characters had for each other.

After decades of close friendship and a few ill-fated kisses along the way, it kinda looked like Betty and Archie might finally be getting together. The scene post-hookup, however, might indicate otherwise. After they got out of the shower, the two had the standard "we just had sex chat." They agreed sleeping together was something they both always wanted since high school, but now they're "just good old friends" and "single adults" (um, Betty, don't you have a boyfriend?!) who are "allowed to have fun every now and again."

Which seems all well in good, except they both agreed to keep their hookup a secret from everyone, including Jughead and Veronica. Whether or not their rendezvous will stay private, fans will just have to wait and see. Considering this is Riverdale, however, I have a feeling things are about to get real messy.

New episodes of Riverdale air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.