Everyone's favorite New York City gal pals are finally making their big return... with one big exception. News of a potential Sex and the City reboot had been bubbling on the internet for quite some time, but Sarah Jessica Parker finally confirmed it's really happening on Sunday, Jan. 10. The star posted a teaser trailer for HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That, and confirmed that unfortunately, Kim Cattrall's fan-favorite character Samantha Jones would not be joining Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda in the new show.

There has been buzz about a new iteration of Sex and the City for years now. Back in 2017, Parker teased that a third film was being tossed around. While that never came to fruition, reports of a sequel series at HBO Max cropped up at the end of 2020, which Parker and her costars confirmed at the start of 2021. But the new series won't include all four of the series' leading ladies. Cattrall has long maintained she's done playing Samantha, and Parker confirmed in the comments section of her Instagram post that Samantha won't be in And Just Like That.

So, want to know what Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are up to these days... and how they will address Samantha's glaring absence? Here's everything we know about the upcoming series so far.

And Just Like That Cast

The sequel series will star Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, reprising their iconic roles as relationship columnist Carrie Bradshaw, prim and proper gallerist Charlotte York, and fiercely opinionated lawyer Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Cattrall's uninhibited publicist Samantha Jones will not return for the show. So far, no other cast members have been revealed.

HBO

And Just Like That Premiere Date

HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date for the Sex and the City follow-up series, but it is scheduled to begin filming sometime in late spring. The show will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, chronicling Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's newfound highs and lows now that they're in their 50s instead of their 30s. Fans can hopefully expect it to premiere by the end of 2021 at the earliest.

And Just Like That Trailer

To confirm the news of the sequel series, Parker posted a short clip. In between shots of New York City scenery, the video shows Carrie typing out the show's title on her laptop, followed by "The story continues..."

HBO Max and the And Just Like That cast will likely be dropping tons of exciting news about the sequel series in the coming months, especially after the show enters production in the spring. Look for the upcoming show to hit streaming in late 2021 or sometime in 2022.