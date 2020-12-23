When TV critics talk about the early forerunners of prestige TV on HBO, they usually mention the male-dominated Oz and The Sopranos. But it was Sex & The City that really put HBO Originals on the map. The series starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon as four single women trying to find love and success in NYC. It was a cultural phenomenon in which everyone sorted themselves into Carries, Samanthas, Charlottes, and Mirandas. But with recent reports, fans can't help but wonder: Is Sex & The City getting a reboot without Samantha? Elite Daily reached out to HBO Max for a statement about the reports, but did not hear back by press time.

The joy of Sex & The City was its brash and bold look at women's sex and love lives. The fab four at the center each represented a variation on four common stereotypes. Carrie (Parker) was the dreamy writer looking for love in all the wrong places, endlessly getting dumped. Samantha (Cattrall) was the alpha female, dominating her partners and putting herself first in relationships. Charlotte (Davis) was the spoiled princess looking for someone to take care of her. Miranda (Nixon) was a work-focused lawyer who told it like it was.

The series was so popular, it ran six seasons and two movies. But it's been a decade since the second film, and fans are still itching for more. The attempted prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, only lasted one season on The CW. Now, with HBO Max looking at franchises to revive for streaming series, doing a Sex & The City reboot and bringing back the original cast, seems like a logical move.

But there seems to be a catch. According to TVLine, HBO Max is circling a deal with Parker to bring back the comedy franchise. The new version would come back as a "limited series," a quasi-Season 7, if you will, checking in on the ladies a decade on. But only Parker, Davis, and Nixon would return in their signature roles.

Cattrall has openly stated she has no desire to revive the series or return as Samantha after the second film flopped. But can a version of Sex & The City work without Samantha? The show's dirty little secret was that even though Carrie was the show's supposed center, many fans really tuned in for Samantha, whose character was a necessary foil for Carrie's starry-eyed idealism. Bringing the show back without her will cause plenty of controversy, should it go forward. But perhaps that's what SATC, a show that thrived on such things during its early years, is looking for.