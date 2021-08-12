Here's When To Expect Gossip Girl To Return

The original Gossip Girl always understood the fandom was here for scandal. That goes for both the mysterious GG and the show bearing her name, which made sure to deliver twists to make viewers scream. In the final installment of Season 1, Part 1, the new series remembered its manners and provided an array of affairs, with love, betrayal, and more. Thirsty fans are eager to know when Gossip Girl Season 1, Part 2 will arrive, but it may be a bit of a wait.

Warning: Spoilers for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 6 follow. The Part 1 finale, “Parentsite,” was filled with denouements for nearly every central relationship going in Part 1. Zoya and Obie, for example, collapse (which everyone saw coming). But Obie’s life choices might not be so hot on the rebound, as he hooked back up with Julien. At least it makes his mother happy? Either way, there’s one love triangle primed and ready to go, as Zoya is not someone anyone puts in a corner.

Then there’s Rafa and Max — a relationship so problematic, even series creator Joshua Safran called it out. Max at least seems to be wising up and may even have gotten the Classics teacher out of his system after getting down with both Aki and Audrey. As Gossip Girl’s first potential thruple, perhaps things could settle down?

No, don’t be silly. Have you met Gossip Girl?

With so much relationship mess in every aisle, fans are already looking forward to Season 1, Episode 7, which will kick off Part 2 of the twelve-episode run. Unfortunately, HBO Max has not yet announced when the other half of the season will arrive. The production is keeping mum too. Safran, who has taken to Twitter ahead of each episode, would only say that Episode 6 was “the last one for a bit.”

According to HBO Max’s press release, the second half is scheduled to debut in “Fall of 2021.” But will this late summer break be a short one, bringing back the gossip in September, or something on the longer side, saving the family mess for closer to the holidays? Fans will have to wait for the next post to find out.

All six episodes of Gossip Girl Season 1, Part 1 are streaming on HBO Max.