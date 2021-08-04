This Update About Gossip Girl Season 2 Will Get You So Pumped

The Gossip Girl reboot is HBO Max’s biggest revival series since the streaming service launched in May 2020. The series is also dominating on social media, with fans tweeting up a storm about every episode. Though HBO Max has not yet announced a Season 2 for the series, the showrunner has already stated he’s planning for a three-season run. So here’s what we know about a potential Gossip Girl Season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for Gossip Girl Season 1 follow. As fans know, the significant change from the original Gossip Girl series and the new one is that the “Gossip Girl” of the title is not a secret to the audience. It’s the teachers working as a team in an attempt to terrorize their students into good behavior. As viewers can imagine, that doesn’t go as smoothly as one might think. (As if anyone might think such a plan would go smoothly.)

Though Season 1 is divided into two parts (the first six episodes air in the summer, the back half will air later in 2021), the teachers are already struggling to keep their project quiet. Episode 3 included the group setting up Reema to take the fall when the situation got too hot. But clearly, they’re going to need help — as are the students who would like to bring Gossip Girl down. Since the show's premise is that the previous generation already experienced this, why not get back some of those experienced people to help?

Gossip Girl Season 2 Cast

The CW

That being said, Season 1 is a pretty crowded landscape. The initial series had a main cast of seven kids and one parent, which kept the focus on the Serena-Blair rivalry. Season 1 of the reboot is far more extensive. There are sixteen main actors as part of the cast, which are divided into “kids,” “parents,” and “teachers,” making for three focal points of drama.

But that being said, showrunner Joshua Safran is already teasing that a potential Season 2 would feature cameo appearances from the OG GGs. As he explained to The Daily Beast, a cast of this size trying to establish themselves in viewers’ minds means giving them ample screen time. That means any cameo would feel too short. It would also take away from the new cast because the cameos would be all anyone focused on.

As Safran explained: “If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, ‘I want more Blair.’” So the show made a choice. “Let’s get Season 1 under our belt, and should we get Season 2, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines.”

Gossip Girl Season 2 Teasers & Potential Plot

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

As for teasers and a potential plotline for Season 2, Safran isn’t giving details. But he promised, “I have Season 2 mapped out already.” Speaking to Variety, he said, “My hope is one or two [original] series regulars come back, and we have some arcs planned for them should they wish to. And not just one episode, not just two scenes.”

As for anything else, fans will have to wait for HBO Max to confirm that the show is coming back first. With the mid-season finale debuting on August 12, 2021, that may be a good point for such an announcement.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Release Date

It’s too early to know when Gossip Girl Season 2 would come back since fans are still waiting for confirmation it’s even happening. But should the announcement come soon and the cast gets back to work, there’s a good chance that more episodes would follow by the summer of 2022.