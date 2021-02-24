After a pair of banner months in the movie department for the extended 2021 Academy Award eligibility season, Netflix is getting back to its usual TV routine. With the arrival of spring, there's the arrival of highly anticipated streaming series. Netflix will cover all the bases with everything from comedy to supernatural to Michelle Obama and her puppet friends. So, what's coming to Netflix in March 2021? The marathon-viewing potential is epic.

Not that Netflix doesn't have several original films coming in March. From Moxie to Murder Among the Mormons, there will be plenty of fiction and non-fiction stories throughout the month. But there's also a wave of new series hitting American shores, from The Lost Pirate Kingdom to Waffles + Mochi, plus new Sherlock Holmes-themed stories like The Irregulars and brand new reality series like Nailed It!: Double Trouble.

What might also catch viewers' attention this month is the wave of foreign language series coming this spring. From India, there's Bombay Begums, while The Houseboat hailed from Germany. South Korea's Navillera premieres this month, as does Belgium's Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case. Netflix's emphasis on its global offerings is one of the things that sets it apart from competitors like Disney+ and HBO Max, so viewers should expect more of these international delights as 2021 continues.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in March of 2021.

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Documentary)

Batman Begins

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dances with Wolves

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend

Invictus

Jason X

Killing Gunther

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Nights in Rodanthe

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

The Dark Knight

The Pursuit of Happyness

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

March 2

Black or White

Word Party: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

March 3

Moxie (Netflix Film)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Documentary)

Parker

Safe Haven

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Anime)

March 5

City of Ghosts (Netflix Family)

Dogwashers (Netflix Film — Colombia)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Documentary — Spain)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (Netflix Family — Japan)

Sentinelle (Netflix Film — France)

March 8

Bombay Begums (Netflix Original — India)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film — France)

March 9

The Houseboat (Netflix Original — Germany)

StarBeam: Season 3 (Netflix Family — Canada)

March 10

Dealer (Netflix Original — France)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Documentary)

Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)

March 11

The Block Island Sound

Coven of Sisters (Netflix Film — Spain)

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 (Netflix Original — South Korea)

The One (Netflix Original — Great Britain)

Paper Lives (Netflix Film — Turkey)

Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original

YES DAY — Netflix Film

March 14

Audrey

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)

Zero Chill (Netflix Family — Great Britain)

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Comedy Special — Germany)

Savages

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Family)

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original (Belgium)

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Anime — Japan)

Cabras da Peste (Netflix Film — Brazil)

Deadly Illusions

The Fluffy Movie

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Comedy Special)

Skylines

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 (Netflix Family — Canada)

Country Comfort — Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sky Rojo (Netflix Original — Spain)

March 20

Jiu Jitsu

March 22

Navillera (Netflix Original — South Korea)

Philomena

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Comedy Special — South Africa)

March 24

Seaspiracy (Netflix Documentary)

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original — Mexico)

March 25

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film — Italy)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix Anime)

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Family — Russia)

March 26

A Week Away (Netflix Film)

Bad Trip (Netflix Film)

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier

The Irregulars (Netflix Original — Great Britain)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Netflix Original)

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Family — Great Britain)

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)

March TBD