What's Coming To Netflix In March 2021? Your Couch Will Be Your Friend
After a pair of banner months in the movie department for the extended 2021 Academy Award eligibility season, Netflix is getting back to its usual TV routine. With the arrival of spring, there's the arrival of highly anticipated streaming series. Netflix will cover all the bases with everything from comedy to supernatural to Michelle Obama and her puppet friends. So, what's coming to Netflix in March 2021? The marathon-viewing potential is epic.
Not that Netflix doesn't have several original films coming in March. From Moxie to Murder Among the Mormons, there will be plenty of fiction and non-fiction stories throughout the month. But there's also a wave of new series hitting American shores, from The Lost Pirate Kingdom to Waffles + Mochi, plus new Sherlock Holmes-themed stories like The Irregulars and brand new reality series like Nailed It!: Double Trouble.
What might also catch viewers' attention this month is the wave of foreign language series coming this spring. From India, there's Bombay Begums, while The Houseboat hailed from Germany. South Korea's Navillera premieres this month, as does Belgium's Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case. Netflix's emphasis on its global offerings is one of the things that sets it apart from competitors like Disney+ and HBO Max, so viewers should expect more of these international delights as 2021 continues.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in March of 2021.
March 1
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix Documentary)
- Batman Begins
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dances with Wolves
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- I Am Legend
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Killing Gunther
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
- Rain Man
- Step Up: Revolution
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
- The Dark Knight
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Training Day
- Two Weeks Notice
- Year One
March 2
- Black or White
- Word Party: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
March 3
- Moxie (Netflix Film)
- Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix Documentary)
- Parker
- Safe Haven
March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black (Netflix Anime)
March 5
- City of Ghosts (Netflix Family)
- Dogwashers (Netflix Film — Colombia)
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Netflix Documentary — Spain)
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (Netflix Family — Japan)
- Sentinelle (Netflix Film — France)
March 8
- Bombay Begums (Netflix Original — India)
- Bombay Rose (Netflix Film — France)
March 9
- The Houseboat (Netflix Original — Germany)
- StarBeam: Season 3 (Netflix Family — Canada)
March 10
- Dealer (Netflix Original — France)
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix Documentary)
- Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix Original)
March 11
- The Block Island Sound
- Coven of Sisters (Netflix Film — Spain)
March 12
- Love Alarm: Season 2 (Netflix Original — South Korea)
- The One (Netflix Original — Great Britain)
- Paper Lives (Netflix Film — Turkey)
- Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- YES DAY — Netflix Film
March 14
- Audrey
March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG
- The Last Blockbuster
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Netflix Original)
- Zero Chill (Netflix Family — Great Britain)
March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix Comedy Special — Germany)
- Savages
- Waffles + Mochi (Netflix Family)
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original (Belgium)
March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession (Netflix Anime — Japan)
- Cabras da Peste (Netflix Film — Brazil)
- Deadly Illusions
- The Fluffy Movie
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix Comedy Special)
- Skylines
March 19
- Alien TV: Season 2 (Netflix Family — Canada)
- Country Comfort — Netflix Family
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Sky Rojo (Netflix Original — Spain)
March 20
- Jiu Jitsu
March 22
- Navillera (Netflix Original — South Korea)
- Philomena
March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix Comedy Special — South Africa)
March 24
- Seaspiracy (Netflix Documentary)
- Who Killed Sara? (Netflix Original — Mexico)
March 25
- Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film — Italy)
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix Anime)
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix Family — Russia)
March 26
- A Week Away (Netflix Film)
- Bad Trip (Netflix Film)
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier
- The Irregulars (Netflix Original — Great Britain)
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (Netflix Original)
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble (Netflix Original)
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Family — Great Britain)
March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate
- Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)
March TBD
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Netflix Original — Egypt)
- ARASHI’s Diary Voyage Ep24 (Netflix Documentary — Japan)
- The Yin Yang Master (Netflix Film)