The New AHS Spinoff Will Have Multiple Tie-Ins To Past Seasons

Of all the Ryan Murphy shows of the last decade, the most successful is the seasonal anthology series American Horror Story. The show has become a staple for FX, producing buzz every year it’s been on the air. So when FX began developing programming for its streaming counterpart, FX on Hulu, diving back into the AHS world was a no-brainer. The result is American Horror Stories which will take the AHS season-long storytelling format and reorient it into an episodic anthology. Even better, fans will be excited to know the American Horror Stories release date is coming soon.

When Ryan Murphy first announced American Horror Stories back in May 2020, it was initially conceived as a “companion” show for AHS to air on FX. But with so many viewers moving to streaming and FX on Hulu getting off the ground, it wasn’t long before the show moved house. The series is still being treated as part of the AHS universe, sharing many of the same cast members and tying back to the main AHS series. Considering each episode is supposed to be a different, standalone story, it makes sense Murphy would pull at least some of his ghostly tales from the AHS worlds that fans are already familiar with.

Here’s everything fans should know about the new series:

American Horror Stories Teaser

FX

Although there’s no official trailer yet, FX has been teasing the new show with impressionistic images in the show’s posters. The latest, which features the AHS Season 1 (and Season 8) Murder House, suggests a show in which the new stories may come from places fans already know and love.

American Horror Stories Cast

Much of the new AHS spinoff is being kept under wraps, but set photos indicate AHS regular Evan Peters will be in at least one episode of the new series. Moreover, it looks like he’ll be playing someone fans know and love: Tate Langdon. The character was introduced way back in AHS Season 1 and returned in Season 8. With the new series trying to lure in fans of the main show, it makes sense to revive this character for Stories’ inaugural season.

Other actors who have been in AHS and are expected to appear in the new show include Matt Bomer (Seasons 4-5), Taissa Farmiga (Seasons 1, 3, 6, 8), Naomi Grossman (Seasons 2, 4, 8), and Billie Lourd (Seasons 7-10). Whether they’ll be reprising roles from AHS or playing new characters remains to be seen. According to Collider, there will be some newcomers as well, starting with Danny Trejo (From Dusk till Dawn), Kevin McHale (Glee), Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Sierra McCormick (Supernatural), Paris Jackson (Scream), and model Kaia Gerber.

American Horror Stories Plot & Format

When the original American Horror Story series debuted in 2010, it revived the anthology series format used by horror and science fiction shows of the early days of TV — think The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and The Outer Limits. By the aughts, such storytelling had fallen out of favor, but Murphy brought it back — and with a twist. Instead of each episode being a different story, each season was.

With the new American Horror Stories, Murphy is now dipping back into the shows that initially inspired him with episodic anthology storytelling. And from the looks of the posters, the new series — which will run 16 episodes in its first season — will tell single-episode stories that may or may not tie back to previous AHS seasons. For instance, the latest poster features the famous “Murder House” from AHS’s first season, with a figure in latex looking to visit.

American Horror Stories Release Date

American Horror Stories will premiere exclusively on FX on Hulu on Thursday, June 15, 2021.