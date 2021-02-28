More Elite is officially headed your way. Ever since it premiered back in 2018, Netflix's hit teen drama has been full of wild twists and turns. But in one of its most surprising reveals yet, the show was already renewed for another season before Season 4 even dropped, showing just how in-demand the teen drama is. While you're waiting to catch up with all the gossip at Las Encinas, here's everything to know about Elite Season 5.

Warning: Spoilers for Elite Season 4 follow. As the Elite Season 3 finale made clear, the series is going to change in a big way moving forward. At the end of the season, almost all the characters got unexpected happy endings, a huge change from the soapy murder mystery that usually hangs over their lives. With lead characters Nadia and Lucrecia off to college in the United States, Carla off to study abroad, and Polo dead, it seemed like the main ensemble's stories were already wrapped up.

Only a handful of original characters were still left at Las Encinas in Season 4, and a crop of dramatic new arrivals helped shake things up, as the OG crew became mixed up with the new principal’s three children and a troubled young prince. The Season 4 finale teased a few more big farewells are likely in store when Season 5 starts. One thing is clear: The upcoming seasons of Elite are bound to expand the show's world in a whole new way. Here's what to know about Season 5:

Elite Season 5 Cast

On Monday, July 20, a couple months after Season 3 dropped, Elite's official twitter account confirmed that original stars Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeka), and Georgina Amorós (Cayetana) would all reprise their roles in Season 4. The recent season said goodbye to several main cast members and sadly, Season 5 will also have a major absence. A few weeks after Season 4 aired, Bernardeau posted a video to Twitter saying farewell to Elite, confirming Guzmán won’t be in Season 5.

While Guzmán is a major character, his departure isn’t too surprising considering Season 4 ended with him departing on a backpacking trip around Europe with Ander. The ending also seemed to hint Ander may not return for Season 5, but Piper has yet to confirm or deny if he will be in the upcoming season or not.

Some characters who are likely to pop up are Elite's four brand-new cast members that were added to Season 4's main cast: Patrick (Manu Rios), Ari (Carla Díaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi), and Phillipe (Pol Granch). They play the three children of Las Encinas’ new principal and the high-profile aristocrat who transferred into the school following a scandal. All four new characters ended Season 4 with an arc to explore in a new season.

Elite Season 5 Plot

Since the show's main mystery surrounding Marina's death got wrapped up in Season 3, the main dealt with all-new drama in Season 4 that will carry into Season 5. The central mystery in Season 4 revolved around an attack on Ari that left her unconscious in a lake. Luckily, the principal’s golden child survived, but when Guzmán found the man that attacked her, he killed him and enlisted Sam and Rebe to help him cover it up. With another secret murder infiltrating the group, Season 5 will likely be another cover-up story.

Elite Season 5 Premiere Date

Elite hasn’t followed a steady release schedule, with past seasons dropping in the spring, fall, and summer. Season 5 is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022, but an exact date is still unknown.

Elite Season 5 Trailer

It'll be a while before fans get a sneak peek at Season 5. In the meantime, fans can check this space for more updates as they arrive.