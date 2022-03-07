I'm Already Sobbing Over The Pop Covers On Bridgerton's Season 2 Soundtrack

When Bridgerton arrived on Christmas 2019, its blend of modern sensibility and regency romance captured the imaginations (and the eyeballs) of Netflix’s viewers. But though the blend of modern thinking heroines and 19th-century mores was the draw, the music captured the essence of the series perfectly, with 1810s instruments playing 21st-century hits. And it doesn’t end with Season 1; Bridgerton’s Season 2 soundtrack has all-new pop song covers from the hottest recording artists of this century, punctuating the lives of those 300 years ago.

Season 1 of Bridgerton has six covers that were threaded in between classic songs of the period, with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift sharing the dance floors with Vienna waltzes and quadrilles. With all six songs, like Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” and Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” garnering notice from fans, Season 2 was able to nab several more songs, with a list of 10 covers spread out over eight episodes.

Also, unlike Season 1, not all the songs are Western pop numbers from the UK and the US. With the Sharma sisters hailing from Bombay, Season 2 also includes a famous Bollywood number, the titular track from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among its reimagined tunes for 1814 as part of Episode 6, where it kicks off an installment that also includes Harry Styles and P!nk.

Here’s the full list of Bridgerton pop covers from Season 2 and who does them.

“Stay Away” by Nirvana (Vitamin String Quartet Cover)

“Material Girl” by Madonna (Kris Bowers Cover)

“Diamonds” by Rihanna (Hannah V & Joe Rodwell Cover)

“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn (Vitamin String Quartet Cover)

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette (Duomo Cover)

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (Kris Bowers Cover)

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles (Steve Horner Cover)

“What About Us” by P!nk (Duomo Cover)

“How Deep Is Your Love” by Calvin Harris & Disciples Cover (Kiris Houston Cover)

“Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus (Midnight String Quartet Cover)

Bridgerton Season 2 will premiere with all eight episodes in Friday, March 25, 2022, on Netflix.