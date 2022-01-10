Everyone Is Fully Unraveling In The Yellowjackets Finale Promo

With 10 episodes a season, Yellowjackets decided to go all-in on its premium cable model. In its penultimate episode, “Doomcoming,” the series went full reveal, answering several questions fans have had since its premiere, including the first look at the Antler Queen in her full regalia. With only one more episode to go, the Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 10 finale promo can now take a breath and reset while fans prepare for the long winter until Season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1, Episode 9 follow. Since its premiere, many critics (including myself) have compared Yellowjackets to Lost. But Lost never gave this many answers in a single hour.

Blackmailer: Check. It was Jeff because he’s as terrible as everyone assumed.

Adam: Check. The World’s Most Suspicious Man is no longer a suspect. Now he’s just dead.

Jackie: Check. Girl slept with the only available male. Everyone is pissed.

Cannibalistic Cult: Check! Misty secretly fed the gang hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Antler Queen: Check. It was that Lottie-chick all along.

It speaks volumes how many mysteries there are in this series that an hour could contain all these answers, yet questions still linger. Was it Jackie in the pit? Locking her in the closet suggests her time in the wilderness is short. What happened to Coach Ben? If Misty was poisoning him when she thought he was available, who knows what’ll happen now she knows he’s not.

Was Adam adult Javi? Sorry to that man if he was. Now he’s dead, and the Yellowjackets have to cover up his murder (while Shauna covers up that Jeff was the blackmailer).

And that’s not even including the finale trailer, which suggests calling Misty to help take care of the Adam problem will only complicate everything.

The finale’s title is “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” which translates to “Thus passes the glory of the world.” But the latinate meaning of the phrase is less important than the history behind it. Up until the 1960s and the adoption of Vatican II, it was the key phrase used in papal coronation ceremonies. Spoken to the incoming Pope three times as he travels to his throne as a symbolic piece of fabric is burned, it represents “the transitory nature of life” and the earthly honors bestowed on him.

Are viewers going to see the Antler Queen thus honored and named? The synopsis suggests as much and reveals the covering up of Adam’s demise comes at an awkward time: The 25th anniversary of the Class of 1996. “On the night of their 25-year class reunion, the Yellowjackets navigate damning evidence, false alibis, and a dubious attempt to “heal.” In the wilderness, the Doomcoming fallout finds everything firmly off the rails as simmering resentments come to a head.”

The Yellowjackets Season 1 finale airs on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET.