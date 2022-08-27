House Of The Dragon Already Got Renewed For Season 2 After Just 1 Episode

The House of the Dragon isn’t in danger of falling anytime soon. After the Game of Thrones prequel wowed audiences with its fiery premiere on Aug. 21, HBO wasted no time in renewing House of the Dragon for a second season. The network officially picked up Season 2 on Aug. 26, less than a week after the show’s first episode aired. The extremely early renewal was not really a surprise, since the HOTD premiere made history as HBO’s largest premiere audience ever, with 10 million people tuning in and another 10 million streaming it after four days. FYI, the Game of Thrones finale raked in 19.3 million viewers, so those numbers are pretty amazing. With HOTD thriving and a Season 2 in the works, here are the predicted release date, cast, and updates.

Although a second season is in the bag, you’ll likely have to sit tight on your throne a while before it hits HBO screens. Season 1 won’t wrap up its ten-episode run until Oct. 23, so it’s still very early to know much about the upcoming second season. And HBO will definitely be taking its sweet time as each episode of HOTD reportedly costs around $20 million to produce, according to Variety. The premise of the prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood set 200 years prior to Game of Thrones. The series dives into the drama in House Targaryen when the white-haired dragon-riders were at their most powerful. But although they ruled Westeros, their internal battles threatened to tear the family apart.

There’s so much anticipation and talk around the second season, here’s what we are expecting.

Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2’s Predicted Release Date

Looking back at Season 1’s production timeline, from receiving the green light in October 2019 to the start of filming in April 2021 and the series premiering in August 2022, it’s been nearly three years. Of course, lockdown delays throughout 2020 are a big reason for filming being pushed off, but it’s still likely that production on such a massive show will take a bit longer than normal. So it’s safe to say that Season 2 won’t be released for at least another year, if not more.

House of the Dragon Season 2’s Predicted Cast

If you’ve read the book, you’ll know there are more than a few dramatic downfalls that lead to the main characters perishing. Hopefully, the series isn’t going in that direction yet. You’ll likely still see the lead cast members Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, ​​Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2’s Predicted Story

The storyline of Season 2 depends on how many more seasons the show is expected to run for. The Hollywood Reporter said, “sources say the show’s civil war arc might be shorter than you might expect,” and the series is currently proposed to run for “about three or four seasons.” However, it “might not mark the end of the show.”

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t read Fire & Blood, the following includes spoilers.

As for the Targaryen story, Season 2 will likely follow the civil war that breaks out after King Viserys’ death, as half-siblings Rhaenyra and Aegon II fight for the throne. Oh, Aegon II is Alicent’s son, by the way, whom she has with King Viserys. It’s unclear just how deep into Rhaenyra and Alicent’s bitter feud will go, but their legendary conflict will definitely be a central element in Season 2.

Hopefully, HBO will be kind enough to give fans more details about the future of HOTD as the first season gets closer to its end. Keep your eyes peeled, because the dragons are only just starting to take flight.