June's Journey Will Come To An End With Season 6 Of The Handmaid's Tale

There’s one more chapter in June Osborne’s story. Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale is renewed for a sixth season, which will also be the series’ final season. The announcement came ahead of the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale on Sept. 14, so fans can go into the upcoming season knowing it’s the penultimate one.

Series creator Bruce Miller said in a statement: “It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season. We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

Although The Handmaid’s Tale will end with Season 6, that won’t be the last time audiences will see the world of the show. Miller is currently adapting The Testaments, which is Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale set 15 years after the events of the first book. Production on The Testaments hasn’t been announced yet, so there’s no official release date either.

Hulu

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will pick up where Season 4 left off, with June (Elisabeth Moss) in Canada ready to fight Gilead and reunite with her daughter Hannah. Moss previously spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how June’s journey revolves around her quest to save Hannah.

“I think that she is frustrated with the bureaucracy of the world and I think she is dealing with that,” Moss said. “I think she’s been changed forever by what happened to her in Gilead and I don’t think she can ever be the same. I think the only peace she could ever find is to bring Hannah back to her father.”

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Hulu.