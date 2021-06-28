Ann Dowd Shared New Intel About The Handmaid's Tale Spinoff, The Testaments

The Handmaid’s Tale has run four seasons so far, an improbable run for a series initially viewed as a limited adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. But along the way, the story has broadened. It’s no longer just “The Handmaid’s Tale” of Offred, but Emily, of Moira, of Janine. It’s also the story of those who attempted to survive and thrive in Gilead: The Waterfords, Aunt Lydia, Nick, and Commander Lawrence. At this point, when June’s story ends, The Handmaid’s Tale will too, but the world of Gilead will continue in The Testaments.

Margaret Atwood was inspired to return to the world of Gilead after The Handmaid’s Tale was such a huge hit. Her original 1985 book had ended ambiguously, with Offred tossed in a van, her destination unknown. Did the Eyes arrest her? Was Mayday rescuing her? It was left to the reader to decide.

With the show continuing past the end of the book, some of those questions gained answers. But the most important one: How it will end for June, remained. Atwood’s follow-up, The Testaments, sought to clarify her fate (though it did not give details). But, instead, it followed new characters, and one very well-known one: Aunt Lydia.

Hulu immediately optioned the rights to the new book, though a new series has not formally been announced yet. But its influence was already evident in Season 4 and will likely continue to guide the upcoming Season 5. Here’s everything fans should know about the potential series.

The Testaments News

With The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 over, and the push for Emmy nominations in full swing, Ann Dowd, who has taken home an Emmy already for her portrayal of Aunt Lydia in the series, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her evolving character. “There are a lot of ways that Lydia is shifting, and they’re powerful.”

She also spoke briefly about The Testaments, and though she didn’t say much, it was evident she fully expects to take her character as a bridge from one show to the next. “It’s a fantastic novel; it’s brilliant. I’ve listened to the audiobook, which I loved.” Dowd went on, “I’m very much looking forward to it. It takes place 15 years later, after the end of Handmaids. For anyone who hasn’t yet read it, I’ll remain cryptic.”

The Testaments Cast

Though Dowd is expected to transition from one show to the other, should it be greenlit, she is one of the very few who will. Though The Testaments does have some people fans will know, the 15-year jump from one to the other means new actors in the roles.

But there’s one actor who almost assuredly will not turn up though: Elisabeth Moss’ June. Though The Testaments mentions her in passing as a famous figure, Gilead’s biggest rebel does not turn up in the book.

The Testaments Release Date

With no formal production start date, it’s far too early to say if and when The Testaments will come to Hulu. But The Handmaid’s Tale’s popularity remains high, and Season 5 is expected to arrive in 2022.

The Handmaid’s Tale Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Hulu.