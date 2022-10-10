Here’s Everything To Remember About Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

The recap you need before diving into the new season.
After almost 20 years on the air, Grey’s Anatomy has gone through a whole lot of story and it can be hard to keep track. As Season 19 gets going, here’s the recap you need on all the Grey’s Anatomy drama from Season 18.
Meredith began the season splitting her time between Seattle and Minnesota while she worked on Parkinson’s research. That time in the Midwest worked out for her relationship with Nick, but when the residency program at Grey Sloan was in trouble, she went home.