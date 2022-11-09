Fans Think This THT Character Will Die In Season 6

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale follow. Season 6 will be the last outing for Hulu’s hit The Handmaid’s Tale, giving the series 10 more episodes to wrap up the story. But viewers are already convinced some characters are on track to die in the final season. There are many candidates, but the ones audiences seem to think most likely are the ones closest to June. For instance, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale seemed to point to Luke as being on death’s chopping block.

June has been in Canada for a season and a half of The Handmaid’s Tale, and already Toronto has grown too hot to hold her. In the final episodes of Season 5, protests broke out in front of her house, Gilead supporters fired shots at her during American rallies, and a man tried to run her over in front of her house. Upon realizing she wasn’t going to get Hannah and could no longer sit in Toronto and hope, June made the tough choice, telling Luke it was time to run. They failed to get out of America before it became Gilead, and they couldn’t make the same mistake twice.

Unfortunately, it was already too late. Canada might not have become Gilead, but they weren’t going to be allowed to leave so easily. Luke had attacked the Canadian citizen who tried to mow June down in his truck; the man did not survive his injuries. Luke was now wanted for his “crime” against a Canadian citizen, and going to the airport was merely walking into a detainment trap.

Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Mark tried to get June and Luke to the train station, where hundreds of American refugees were heading to Vancouver to catch flights to Hawaii. But upon arriving at the station, the Toronto police were already there, searching the trains for Luke. Knowing June and Nichole’s safety was more important than his own, Luke gave himself up willingly, having accepted his chances of getting out of Canada were already sunk.

Warning: Spoilers for The Testaments, the sequel novel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, follow. Author Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, does not reveal what happens to either June or Luke following the story she laid out in The Handmaid’s Tale. Notably, the novel mentions rumors of where June might have gone, but nothing about Luke. That has book readers wondering if Luke’s chances of making it out alive are as doomed as his chances of getting on that train were. Either way, he will likely never see June or Nichole again.

However, Atwood’s sequel doesn’t say Luke was executed by the Canadian government either or that he’s serving a life sentence somewhere. That suggests that whatever happens to Luke is not a public trial. But between dealing with angry pro-Gilead Canadian inmates in prison and the Gilead government wanting something to hold over June, Luke’s chances of survival to the end of the season look unlikely.

