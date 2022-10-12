When The Handmaid’s Tale was first launched in 2017, it was mostly seen as a limited series that covered most of the novel. But the series was such a big hit that it was renewed for a second season, and then a third and fourth, sending the series in directions author Margaret Atwood never envisioned. But with The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 bringing the story to a close, there’s an endpoint on the horizon.

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 follow. Since Season 4, when June first escaped Gilead, the show has been aiming toward its endgame. So far, June has not returned to Gilead, and her story has become rooted in Canada. Though there are some stories still focused on Gilead’s political machinations via Nick and Commander Lawrence, the series has drifted to become a story where Serena and June face off away from the world that made them enemies in the first place.

However, for those who have read Margaret Atwood’s sequel, The Testaments, which the series inspired her to create, the story will return to Gilead. That means the show has something to aim for in their finale and a need to bring June and Serena Joy’s journies to satisfactory ends.

Here’s what’s known so far about The Handmaid’s Tale swan song in Season 6, and if there will be a The Testaments sequel.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Renewal & Filming Updates

Hulu confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 would be the last a week before the premiere of Season 5. A filming widow for the new season has yet to be confirmed.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Cast

Elisabeth Moss is the heart of The Handmaid’s Tale as the titular character, June. She’s also an executive producer, and finishing her story will be the main thrust of the final season. Fans also assume that Yvonne Strahovski will return as her main foil, Serena Joy. Currently, O-T Fagbenle as Luke and Samira Wiley as Moira are more up in the air, but it’s hard to imagine they won’t be back in some capacity, as will Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello.

As for those down in Gilead, other cast members who seem likely to be in the final season include Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, Max Minghella as Nick Blaine, and Casey Cox as Nick’s Wife, Rose.

But at least a few actors viewers know will continue because their stories are integral to The Testaments: Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia and Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole/Agnes Mackenzie, June and Luke’s daughter. As part of their stories, Madeline Brewer will most likely return as Janine, Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes, Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam, Jason Butler Harner as Commander Mackenzie, and Amy Landecker as Mrs. Mackenzie.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Plot

Sophie Giraud/Hulu

There’s no official plot for Season 6, but Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner, is actively part of developing The Testaments. Hulu has not formally announced the series is greenlit, but with the same showrunner working on both, it seems likely The Handmaid’s Tale will aim to lead into the potential new series, turning the story toward Lydia and Hannah while bringing June’s story to an end.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

There is no trailer or release date for Season 6 since filming has not started yet. The first three seasons turned out new seasons like clockwork once a year, but the last two have been closer to 18 months apart. It’s likely that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will arrive sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.