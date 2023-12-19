Dating in 2023 was rough, especially during the “summer of breakups” when seemingly everyone — even married couples like Jophie — was calling it quits. (Venus retrograde, which took place from the end of July to early September, was no joke.) Nevertheless, Hollywood still gained some of the most talked about celebrity couples ever this year. Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and, more recently, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, new and powerful pairings dominated the last 365 days. But which one has what it takes to make it through 2024? The cosmos may hold the answer.

In astrology, the synastry between two individuals is what ultimately confirms whether a couple is compatible (and, therefore, may have the highest potential for longevity). The best and most clear way to tell how well two people are likely to get along is to consider how their full birth charts interact with each other. At the very least, though, knowing a pair’s sun and moon signs is a good start to figuring out the likelihood of a duo being endgame.

Below, you’ll see 10 of the most popular new celeb couples of 2023, ranked by the astrological compatibility of two of their big three (since rising signs weren’t always available), from worst to first.

10th: Harry Styles & Taylor Russell

Styles’ zodiac signs: Aquarius sun, Libra moon

Russell’s zodiac signs: Cancer sun, Sagittarius moon

Harry Styles’ romance with actor Taylor Russell — which reportedly began over the summer following his split from longtime girlfriend Olivia Wilde — isn’t exactly the ideal astrological matchup. The One Direction alum has an air sign-dominant (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) birth chart, meaning that he’s incredibly chatty, fluctuating, and curious, while the Bones and All star’s nurturing Cancer sun seeks emotional security and consistency.

However, her adventure-seeking Sagittarius moon may enjoy the unpredictability that air signs offer. At the very least, boredom will certainly not be an issue in this relationship.

9th: Rosalía & Jeremy Allen White

Rosalía’s zodiac signs: Libra sun, Virgo moon

White’s zodiac signs: Aquarius sun, Aries moon

Emotionally, Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White — who reportedly started dating in October — may notice some major differences. The singer-songwriter’s Virgo moon is selective and analytical, while The Bear actor’s impulsive Aries moon enjoys taking quick action and isn’t as skillful at reading between the lines.

Luckily, two air sign suns in a relationship is a major indicator that communication will be top tier. A Libra and an Aquarius should be able to overcome a lot of obstacles by talking things out.

8th: Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline

Davidson’s zodiac signs: Scorpio sun, Capricorn moon

Cline’s zodiac signs: Sagittarius sun, Virgo moon

While the goal-oriented vibes of Pete Davidson’s Capricorn moon are complementary to Madelyn Cline’s productive and particular Virgo moon, their sun signs are like night and day.

The comedian’s sun falls in the cautious, withdrawn sign of Scorpio, which isn’t typically the best match for a spontaneous Sagittarius like the Outer Banks star. However, with two earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) luminaries to one relationship, they are bound to get *a lot* done. So, even though they only kicked their relationship off in September, they do have the makings of a power couple.

7th: Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

Jenner’s zodiac signs: Leo sun, Scorpio moon

Chalamet’s zodiac signs: Capricorn sun, Pisces moon

A fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) and earth sign sun matchup is usually not the most compatible pairing, and this coupling is no different. Leos like Kylie Jenner tend to be bold and confident with their self-expression, while Capricorns like Timothée Chalamet tend to be quiet, reserved, and very self-disciplined.

Since the two — who reportedly started dating in April — both have their moons in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), though, there’s a passionate and intense quality to their relationship. Another point in Kymothée’s favor, the makeup mogul also happens to have a Capricorn rising, which boosts their likeness.

6th: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Kelce’s zodiac signs: Libra sun, Sagittarius moon

Swift’s zodiac signs: Sagittarius sun, Cancer moon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t the strongest Sagittarius-Libra sun couple on this list, but their astrological compatibility is still pretty strong. This is primarily due to the Grammy winner and football player — who’ve been dating since July — both having a Sagittarius luminary, a strong indicator of similarities in behavior.

What may not work in their favor is their conflicting moon signs. Since the “Karma” singer has a Cancer moon, she’s deeply sensitive, which isn’t always the best match for a fire moon partner like “the guy on the Chiefs.”

5th: Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater

Grande’s zodiac signs: Cancer sun, Libra moon

Slater’s zodiac signs: Gemini sun, Cancer moon

The world was shooketh when word got out about Ariana Grande’s relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater in July fresh off the headlines of her split from husband Dalton Gomez. (After all, Slater was also married when they met.) But the duo actually makes a lot of sense from an astro POV. The singer-songwriter’s intuitive Cancer sun aligns with the SpongeBob star’s Cancer moon, a synastry alignment that’s considered to be a major plus in astrology (see: Traylor).

They both also have one of their luminaries in an air sign (the Nickelodeon alum’s a Libra moon, the Spamalot actor’s a Gemini sun). With air and water in both of their charts, there’s an ease of communication and emotional understanding in this partnership.

4th: Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Berrios’ zodiac signs: Libra sun, Pisces moon

Earle’s zodiac signs: Sagittarius sun, Virgo moon

Like Swift and Kelce, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios — who reportedly got together in June — are a free-spirited Sagittarius-adaptable Libra sun pairing. But in the latter’s case, their moons are in opposite signs. And you know how the saying goes: opposites attract.

While the social media influencer’s detail-oriented Virgo moon may contradict the wide receiver’s idealistic Pisces moon, together, they’re able to turn dreams into a tangible reality.

3rd: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Gomez’s zodiac signs: Cancer sun, Aries moon

Blanco’s zodiac signs: Pisces sun, Scorpio moon

This recently confirmed relationship — which, apparently, has been going on for six months so far — may have taken fans by surprise, but from an astrological perspective, this pairing ranks high. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are both sensitive water sign suns, signifying a strong emotional connection between the two.

While the Golden Globe nominee and music producer’s moon signs are very different elementally (fire and water, respectively), they share similarities in how they express emotion, since action-oriented Mars rules both Aries and Scorpio. With so many water placements, this dynamic can be pretty intimate — and the “Single Soon” crooner’s fiery moon only adds to the passion.

2nd: Lily-Rose Depp & 070 Shake

Depp’s zodiac signs: Gemini sun, Scorpio moon

070 Shake’s zodiac signs: Gemini sun, Virgo moon

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake, who started dating in February, share the same sun sign, making their astrological compatibility stand out from the rest. Sharing a sun sign with your significant other means that you’re virtually the same in how you express your identity. In Gemini, these two are adept at multi-tasking, having conversations, and learning new skills.

While the star of The Idol has her moon sign in the private, cautious water sign of Scorpio, the rapper’s moon in the acts-of-service sign of Virgo is positioned to offer plenty of open communication and reassurance. Since communication is key to any healthy relationship, this pair has the power to go the distance.

1st: Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

Stokes’ zodiac signs: Virgo sun, Taurus moon

Ballerini’s zodiac signs: Virgo sun, Cancer moon

Shared sun signs strikes again. Astrologically speaking, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini — who fueled dating rumors starting in January — are a total match made in heaven. They both have their suns in the mutable earth sign of Virgo, making them productive, service-oriented, and overall perfectionists. They’re also top-tier communicators, making conversation free-flowing and effortless.

The Rolling Up the Welcome Mat singer and Outer Banks star’s moon signs are also elementally compatible (earth and water, respectively), making it easy to understand each other’s emotional needs. All in all, a cosmic *chef’s kiss*.