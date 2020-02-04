When you think about what makes you compatible with someone, oftentimes it's about the traits, values, and preferences you have in common. In some cases, though, it's important to have areas where you're different from your partner, because it actually creates balance and heightens compatibility. Plus, that push and pull can bring out new sides of you both and encourages each partner to grow in unique and surprising ways. This is why, if you're single and ready to mingle, you might want to consider dating your opposite zodiac sign. Your opposite sign is the one directly across from yours on the zodiac wheel. They also tend to have very contrasting attitudes, which has the potential to create friction. Just as easily, however, this can create the kind of tension that becomes the spark that keeps your love fresh and exciting.

Here's what else makes each set of polar opposite zodiac signs such interesting and surprisingly compatible pairings.

Aries & Libra

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, and makes for the perfect pair with Aries, which is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion. While Libra may be more of a laid back, go-with-the-flow type, and Aries is an impulsive and fiery sign, together they create a harmonious balance. Aries helps pull Libra out of their comfort zone a bit and let go of control. In return, Libra helps Aries to take a breath before making impulsive decisions and offers them a bit of much-needed stability. This push and pull creates just the kind of balance that Libra desires in a relationship.

Taurus & Scorpio

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Taurus and Scorpio are another opposite zodiac sign parting that has no trouble in the passion and romance department. This is because of sensuality (Taurus) meeting with sexuality (Scorpio) and the combination is hot, hot, hot. Taurus’ warmhearted nature brings out a softer and sweeter sign in the emotional but edgy Scorpio. In return, Scorpio willingly offers Taurus the degree of physical affection that they need to feel truly loved. They both highly prize loyalty, which creates a strong bond of trust between them.

Gemini & Sagittarius

Gemini and Sagittarius are perfectly paired because they both value curiosity and freedom. There's an innate understanding when these signs come together that life can't be boring or confining. There's a natural and engaging meeting of the minds, and a battle of wits that keeps the other intrigued and engaged. They also share a similar openness about sexual exploration and experimentation, so the sexual and mental chemistry is equally hot.

Cancer & Capricorn

Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images

Both Cancer and Capricorn share a need for stability in their relationships, and neither is interested in playing games or wasting their time on wishy-washy, unreliable partners. In the case of Cancer, it's about protecting their deeply emotional and delicate heart. Whereas for Capricorn, it comes down to the high value they place on their own time and effort, and so playing games feels disrespectful and immature to this grounded sign. They also both have a desire for a long-term connection and take their relationships very seriously. In each other, they find a partner who is truly worthy of their kind of love.

Leo & Aquarius

Leo's very accustomed to people falling quickly and easily under their spell. But when an Aquarius comes along, who typically takes a more slow-burn approach to relationships, it can be very frustrating but also very intriguing to Leo. Once they get past that initial dance and Leo successfully wins over Aquarius, they find that they are the definition of opposites attracting. Leo is all about warmth and coming from the heart, whereas Aquarius keeps a cooler, more intellectual approach. This makes for a romance that is just right in temperament and temperature.

Virgo & Pisces

Hirurg/E+/Getty Images

When Pisces and Virgo fall for one another, it's a case of the dreamer meets the realist. That might not sound like they would relate, but they can actually create a very nice balance with one another. That's because both of these signs are known to be willing to do anything for the people they care for, so they'll both be working hard to understand the others' perspectives. Pisces' connection to Neptune, the planet associated with intuition, gives them a boost in this regard. And Virgo’s connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, means they can talk through all their differences until they reach a true understanding.

Ultimately, the right partner for you is the person who brings out your best and makes you feel your safest and most loved. And if they happen to bring a little more balance to your life, that's even better. It's a whole new, celestial meaning to the idea that opposites attract.