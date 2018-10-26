Whenever I hear the phrase "opposites attract," I think of the classic '80s Paula Abdul song by the same name. While she was attracted to a cartoon cat in the music video, chances are that's not your experience IRL. But you might find yourself drawn to someone who has different qualities than you have, opposite reactions to things, and instincts that challenge yours. If your differences attract you to another person, you might find yourself dating someone with the zodiac sign opposite yours.

While every person is unique and those born under the same sign could be completely different, your zodiac sign does affect your personality, instincts and certain behaviors. Your zodiac sign indicates how you might react to things, or your fundamental personality strengths and weaknesses.

There are six sets of opposing zodiac signs and they're located across the zodiac from each other, halfway through the calendar year. In each pairing, one sign needs what the other sign has, which makes their pairing fulfilling to each sign. These opposite pairings also have the same goals in life, which is great — but they have very different ways of achieving those goals. Because of these differences, there are challenges to these pairings. Let's get into it!

Aries (March 24 - April 19) & Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Stocksykkgas Aries is competitive, energetic, and impulsive, and constantly strives to be the best. Libra is gracious, fair, and strives for harmony. Libra is stimulated by Aries —energized by Aries' tireless ambition and drive. Aries' worst instincts of impulsivity and tendency to win at any cost are mellowed out by Libra's diplomatic nature. So these signs balance each other out nicely, but the challenges of this pairing lie in both signs' desire to be the leader. Libra has a calmer energy than Aries, so Aries could grow impatient of Libra's pace. But when Aries learns from Libra to fight fair, and Libra is activated by Aries' energy, this pairing of opposite signs is unstoppable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) & Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov 21) Stocksy/poorartist Taurus is stubborn, grounded, and sensual. Scorpio is also stubborn and sensual, but more emotional than stoic Taurus. Taurus and Scorpio are both hardworking and determined signs, and they appreciate and respect each other's boundaries. Scorpio feels safe around grounded Taurus, and Taurus admires Scorpio's intuitive nature. Both signs are private, keeping their emotions and true feelings reserved for those they trust most. They both love this pairing and are highly compatible, since they feel like the other truly sees them for who they are. Both signs are also fiercely loyal, knowing the other would never betray their trust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Stocksy/guillefaingold Gemini is impulsive, social, and energetic, while Sagittarius is intellectual, collected, and creative. Together, they have mutual admiration for the other's mind, sense of adventure, and curiosity about the world around them. They also both love to travel and explore, but Gemini will decide to go on a trip on a whim, while Sagittarius will plan every detail months in advance. Sagittarius will help ground Gemini, hold them to a decision, and inspire them to focus, while Gemini will excite and inspire Sagittarius. This opposite pairing will find the other endlessly entertaining and fascinating.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) & Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Stocksy/JessicaSharmin Cancer is sensitive, protective, and grounded, while Capricorn is responsible, disciplined, and practical. Capricorn is extremely loyal and trustworthy, making Cancer feel safe about letting them into their heart. These signs have similar priorities — family, respect, loyalty. While Capricorn can be stubborn and cling to boundaries, Cancer is easily adaptable to change, and helps Capricorn adjust to life's changes. However, Cancer is much more emotional that logical Capricorn, so Capricorn will need to take time to understand how one sign could feel so much.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) & Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb. 18) Stocksy/kaponia Aquarius is independent, unique and truly doesn't care what anyone thinks about them or their choices. Whereas Leo needs to be universally adored and liked, so Leo admires Aquarius' DGAF attitude. Both signs are dynamic, energetic, and love living life to the fullest. However each signs expresses their feelings differently — Leo with flowery compliments and Aquarius with actions. This pairing is dynamic and powerful, but they both need to understand how the other communicates in order to keep the peace.