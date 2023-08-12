There seems to be a new Taylor in Harry Styles’ life, and she arrived at a very interesting time. Over the summer, rumors started bubbling that Styles might be dating actor Taylor Russell, and some very cozy recent photos of the two have added a lot more fuel to that fire. At the same time, Styles’ past relationship with another famous Taylor is being thrust back into the spotlight, as Taylor Swift prepares to re-release her 2014 album 1989, which is widely believed to have been inspired by Styles and Swift’s relationship.

The rumors about a spark between Styles and Russell began back in June when Russell was spotted in the VIP section at his Vienna concert, and then the two were seen roaming the city together afterward. The speculation really picked up on Aug. 9, when Styles was photographed embracing Russell after attending a performance of her play in London. Page Six published the sweet photos and also reported the two were inseparable at the show’s after-party, which they were seen leaving together in Styles’ car. They were also spotted hanging out together in the city a couple days later.

Styles’ last serious relationship was with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. Since their breakup at the end of 2022, he’s rumored to have had flings with Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel. Russell’s last confirmed relationship was with her Waves co-star Lucas Hedges in 2018.

The potential new romance comes at a moment when Styles’ love life is about to become a very hot topic. On Aug. 9 — the same day Styles and Russell were photographed together — Taylor Swift announced she will be releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 27. Several songs on the album are believed to have been inspired by Swift and Styles’ brief romance that lasted for a few months from the end of 2012 to the beginning of 2013. In particular, the not-so-subtly named single “Style” feels like an obvious ode to the British singer.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given all the renewed attention Swift’s other exes got when the albums they inspired re-released, it’s a given that Swifties will have their full attention on Styles this fall. And although there are already some rumors that Styles may even appear on one of the new 1989 vault tracks, it definitely looks like he’s focusing on a different Taylor these days.