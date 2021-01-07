Let's be honest: 2020 wasn't an amazing year. However, even though it wasn't the best time ever, the arrival of some celebrity babies definitely improved matters. For instance, Sophie Turner became a mom when she and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child in July 2020. Katy Perry and Orland Bloom also became parents in August, followed soon after by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in September. Despite everything that's happened this past year, there's still a lot more to look forward to, thanks to all of the celebrity couples who are expecting babies in 2021. And while some of them will be first-time parents, others are getting ready to welcome their second or third child. How exciting!

I, for one, was elated when Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced he was ending his party boy ways to become a dad. I also can't wait to see Emma Stone welcome her new bundle of joy in 2021. If you're curious to find out which celebrity couples are growing their families this year, I've rounded up all the expectant A-listers to keep an eye on (especially if you're hoping to send them a congratulatory note). This news will definitely turn anyone's bad day around!

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child together and I couldn't be any happier. The This Is Us actor wrote, "Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," on Instagram in September 2020 alongside a few photos of her husband holding her stomach. Aww!

Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is expecting her first child, and she announced the exciting news in July 2020 with a gender reveal party. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she captioned a series of videos and photos from the event on IG. Sadly, soon after she shared the Instagram post, reports emerged that Morgan's husband Michael Kopach filed for divorce from the actor, though she doesn't seem any less thrilled about becoming a mother.

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images After getting married in a beautiful fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are becoming parents in 2021. Buckingham Palace was the first to reveal the happy news. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement in September 2020. Soon after, Eugenie took to her own Instagram account to share an adorable pic of her and her beau holding a pair of bear slippers. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," the princess gushed.

Krystal Nielson & Miles Bowles Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles are becoming parents real soon. The couple is expecting their child to arrive in April 2021, which is just six months after Nielson announced she was pregnant. The Bachelor In Paradise star shared a YouTube video in November 2020 called, "A New Chapter," where she reflects on becoming a mom. After talking through her emotions, Nielson told fans she's ready to take on this new chapter in her life.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I hope MTV is ready for this, because Sorrentino is going to be a dad real soon. In November 2020, he shared an adorable photo of him kissing his wife, Lauren Pesce in front of the words "baby Sorrentino, May 2021," which were written out in a flour mixture. "We have a baby Situation," Sorrentino jokingly captioned the pic.

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A few months after news broke in October 2020 that Katharine McPhee was pregnant with David Foster's child, the actor took to Instagram in December 2020 to confirm the reports. While wearing a long blue coat, McPhee cradled her baby bump while posing in front of a mirror. "[They're] very excited," a source reportedly claimed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. "Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and [they're] on the same page."

Jenny Slate & Ben Shattuck Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On the Dec. 10 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jenny Slate revealed she was pregnant with her first child. "Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé," Slate said, referring to her husband-to-be, Ben Shattuck. "And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth." Slate then stood up to show off her baby bump in a cute black dress. She joked, "Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me."

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelly Rowland is ready to welcome her second child with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon. The duo are already parents to their six-year-old son, Titan, who they welcomed in November 2014. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland told Women's Health in November 2020 about her pregnancy. Although the singer noted she was hesitant to share the news, Rowland ultimately decided to do so because she wanted "to remind people that life is important." She added, "Being able to have a child ... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski also has a bun in the oven. When she shared the incredible news with Vogue during an October 2020 photoshoot, she reflected on why having a daughter was so important to her. "I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themselves to me," she wrote in her essay. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born." Ratajkowski explained she hopes to be a "progressive" parent, and she plans to start doing that by "forcing as few gender stereotypes" on her child as possible. Ratajkowski is welcoming the baby with her husband of two years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are going to have to set the table for one more. The Lizzie McGuire alum is pregnant with her third child after getting married to Koma in December 2019. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," Duff jokingly said on Instagram in October 2020 alongside a video of Koma rubbing her belly. How sweet! When their little one gets here, Duff and Koma's two-year-old daughter, Banks, will have to learn how to be an older sister. But don't worry — I'm sure she's learned a lot from her eight-year-old brother, Luca, who Duff welcomed in March 2012 with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, waited a while before they revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram. After getting a picture of their ultrasound, they placed the snap on their Christmas tree so they could share the news to their fans. "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" Trainor gushed in October 2020. Sabara also shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you." A few weeks later, Trainor went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed she is having a boy. "You're gonna be the BEST mom," her hubby wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Rose Leslie & Kit Harington Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Big things are coming for these Game Of Thrones alums, and when I say big things, I mean parenthood. After walking down the aisle with Kit Harington in 2018, Rose Leslie debuted her baby bump for Make magazine in September 2020. Then, one month later, she told the New York Post how "thrilled" she was to be expecting. "I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!” Leslie gushed.

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Exciting things are happening for Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner. After People reportedly revealed Kloss is pregnant with her first child, the supermodel took to Instagram herself to confirm the news. "good morning baby," Kloss captioned a video of herself, which showed off her growing bump. A source close to Kloss reportedly told People the fashionista "is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," adding, "She will be the most amazing mother."

Henry Golding & Liv Lo Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Henry Golding is going to be a dad. "2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻," the Crazy Rich Asians star gushed on Instagram in November 2020 while announcing his wife Liv Lo's pregnancy. In the series of pics, Golding can be seen pointing to his wife's stomach as she put her baby bump on full display.

Emma Stone & Dave McCary Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Emma Stone's life is about to change. In January 2021, E! News reportedly claimed Stone and her reported husband, Dave McCary, are expecting. Though the couple has yet to confirm the news themselves, the Daily Mail published pics of the actor seemingly cradling a baby bump in Los Angeles soon after the news broke.