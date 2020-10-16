Ashley Tisdale is preparing for motherhood and celebrating every momentous occasion that comes along with her pregnancy. Three weeks after announcing she and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their first child together, Tisdale shared the sweetest gender reveal pictures and confirmed the sex of their baby. For fans who are wondering, "Is Ashley Tisdale having a boy or a girl?" her announcement will fill your heart with joy.

Tisdale and French confirmed on Sept. 17 that they were adding a little one to their family. Without saying anything, they both simply posted two similar photos of Tisdale showing off her baby bump to their respective Instagram pages. Tisdale, who revealed on Oct. 12 that she is four months pregnant, later gushed over the life-changing news in a blog post on her website, writing: "After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn’t feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

On Oct. 2, Tisdale teased a gender reveal and told followers on Instagram that she was toying with the idea of keeping it a secret. Ultimately, Tisdale and French ended up giving fans an intimate look at their low-key gender reveal, sharing on Oct. 16 that baby French is a girl.

"This year has obviously been hard," Tisdale wrote on Instagram, alongside pics of her and French cutting into a pink cake. "For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER!"

Of course, Tisdale included a personalized hashtag for her baby girl, using "#ShesSoFrench" at the end of her post.

Tisdale and French beamed with excitement in their photos, and the best is surely yet to come.