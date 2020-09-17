Ashley Tisdale Announced She's Pregnant With The Cutest Instagram

Disney channel fans, rejoice! Everyone's favorite High School Musical star is expecting her first child. Yep, Ashley Tisdale announced she's pregnant by casually posting a couple of super sweet pictures sans caption on her Instagram on Sept. 17. Both pictures feature Tisdale and her husband of six years Christopher French standing outside; in the first, Tisdale and French look down at her stomach; in the second, Tisdale cradles her belly as she smiles up at French.

Obvi, fans and friends alike were freaking out over the announcement. "Just the freaking cutest," Tisdale's High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens wrote in the comments, to which Tisdale replied with three happy face emojis. Emanuele Ferrari, the Italian photographer behind the hilarious account Emi's Life, appropriately wrote, "OMIODIO BABY SHARPAY✨✨✨✨✨✨." Emma Roberts, also currently pregnant, chimed in with three heart-eye emojis. Apparently Haylie Duff has had some skin in this game for a while now because she commented, "Been waiting for this!!! ✨✨✨✨ can’t wait! Best mama & papa combo!" And then Tisdale replied, "you really have lol."

Finally, for my favorite comment of all, French commented with a singular red heart emoji, to which Tisdale replied, "baby daddy," alongside her own red heart emoji.

French also shared the big news on Instagram. His pic, seemingly taken from the same photo shoot as Tisdale's, features Tisdale holding her belly as he hugs her from behind. It's super sweet and Tisdale's friends were really here for it. "So so happy for u guyssssss," Hudgens wrote in the comments. "Congratulations 🎉." Haylie Duff, who I'm convinced somehow played a huge role in their decision to have a baby, also commented, "I’m so excited!! #CoolDad 🌟."

Oh, and in case you weren't totally convinced that the belly-centric photoshoot and the comments confirmed they were, indeed, expecting a child, French also reposted Tisdale's Instagram onto his story alongside the caption, "little frenchie on the way."

During a July 2019 interview with People, Tisdale opened up about why she was waiting to start a family with French, to whom she's been married six years. "For me, it's like, it's OK to not want to start a family right away," she told People at the time. "People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time."

Looks like the right time finally came around! Happy for these two.

More to come...