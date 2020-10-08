Katharine McPhee & David Foster Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

Surprise! On Oct. 8, People reported Katharine McPhee and David Foster are reportedly expecting their first child after the two were reportedly spotting shopping for baby goods in Montecito, California. Sources for TMZ, Page Six, and Entertainment Tonight reportedly confirmed the rumored pregnancy as well. "Katharine and David are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited," a source for ET reportedly claimed. "Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page." A source for TMZ also reportedly claimed the couple left The Nurture Cottage, a high-end children's clothing store, with a bag full of new purchases on Oct. 6. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for McPhee and Foster about the reported pregnancy but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Fans first started speculating about McPhee's maybe-baby news a few days earlier after McPhee posted a video of herself singing Sara Bareilles' "She Used to Be Mine." In the YouTube vid, McPhee seemed to be holding her belly as she sang, "And then she'll get stuck / And be scared of the life that's inside her / Growing stronger each day 'til it finally reminds her." Hmm... (Skip to 2:48 in the video to see what I mean.)

If the two are in fact expecting, this would be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019. Foster already has five daughters from previous marriages, but McPhee has said she'd like to grow their family. Soon after marrying Foster, McPhee talked about potentially becoming a mama while celebrating the launch of Frida Mom, a new line of postpartum recovery products, in August 2019. According to Us Weekly, McPhee revealed her desire to have children during a candid chat with her stepdaughters, Erin Foster and Sara Foster, who apparently "fully expect her to have a child and fully support it," per Us Weekly.

Though they didn't spark dating rumors until 2017, the couple first met all the way back in 2006 when Foster mentored McPhee on Season 5 of American Idol. After just about a year of dating, Foster popped the question during a romantic getaway in Italy in July 2018, and less than a year after that, they said "I do" in an intimate London ceremony.

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005, and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. He has five daughters, Amy Skylark and Allison, Sara, Erin, and Jordan Foster. His step-children include Brody and Brandon Jenner and Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.

One thing's for sure: McPhee and Foster's (maybe) future child is going to have a pretty star-studded family.