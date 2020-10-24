Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are expecting a new addition to their household. In a Saturday, Oct. 24, Instagram post, the Lizzie McGuire alum shared the news, and it's super sweet. Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child, so there's another "baby McGuire" on the way.

The actor shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, writing, "We are growing!!! Mostly me," alongside a video of Koma rubbing her belly. The couple looks so happy in the video, and Duff is glowing. Koma also shared the vid, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021," and tagged the post's location as "Pregnantville."

The couple welcomed their daughter Banks Violet in 2018 and tied the knot in May 2019. The new baby will be Duff and Koma's second child together, and Duff also shares 8-year-old Luca Cruz with her ex-hubby Mike Comrie. It appears the celebs are as excited as they were when Duff gave birth to Banks.

Their Instagram announcements for their daughter both echoed the same joy. “Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” wrote Duff. Koma also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a July 21 interview with People, Duff gushed about her kids and seemed reluctant to try for another baby during the coronavirus pandemic. "We're obsessed with our kids and [we're like], 'Should we do one more? Is this a good time?'" she said. "It's tough because everything is so uncertain. Like, is it safe to have a baby right now? We don't know. Can we hold on for two years or is work gonna be crazy?" The actor added that she and Koma were "always talking about it," but had no serious plans.

As for how her son Luca will react, he'll likely embrace the new baby as he did with Banks. Duff revealed it took her son a while to adjust to the idea of a sibling. In a Jan. 29 interview with PureWow, Duff told the publication, “The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big,” she said. “It was just he and I for so long that he was like, ‘Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.’ And it wasn’t bratty, it was just so sad.”

But like the model big brother, he stepped up to the plate as soon as Banks was born. “He came in after I had her. I was just holding her, and the look on his face was an absolute shock. He just said, ‘That’s my sister!’ And he had to sneeze, so he ran out of the room and was like, ‘I’ll be right back,'" said Duff. "He let out this huge sneeze in the hallway and said, ‘I had to sneeze and I knew I couldn’t do it in here near her.'”

It sounds like Luca and Banks are getting a brand new sibling sometime in 2021, but Duff has yet to reveal her due date, so fans will have to stand by for more updates.