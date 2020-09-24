Her character, Rebecca Pearson, may be a mother of three on This Is Us, but now Mandy Moore is pregnant and ready to become a mama in real life, too. (And no, she's not having triplets.) In a Sept. 24 Instagram post, Moore announced she and her musician husband of almost two years, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting a baby boy together. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," Moore captioned the series of black-and-white photos, which showed Goldsmith cradling her growing belly. This will be the first child the two welcome together, and OMG, I couldn't be happier for them.

During a July 2017 interview with Parents, Moore said she imagined children in her future, revealing she "definitely" wanted to become a mother. "I'm not sure when," she added. "Right now, my main focus and priority is my career but that won't always be the case." And apparently, she was right. She expressed a similar sentiment during a March 2017 appearance on Conan when she said playing Rebecca Pearson brought out her "material" instincts. "Yes, it has sort of activated that maternal side of me," she told Conan O'Brien when asked about her role. "I'm totally ready to have kids now."

During an October 2017 interview for Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, Moore made it even cleared she was ready to take on the role of mom. "I've always wanted to be a mom," she told Geist. "I think I was waiting for the right person and the right time and for that to sort of coincide. And I think that's definitely the next chapter for me, sooner rather than later." Her big concern: hiding a pregnancy while filming This Is Us. "They can computer alter my body, I can hold a lot of bags, or like shopping baskets in front of me," she joked.

Now, almost three years later, Moore and Goldsmith are finally prepared for that next chapter. According to Deadline, This Is Us reportedly resumed filming for Season 5 on Sept. 24, the same day Moore announced her pregnancy, so time will tell how Rebecca Pearson manages to hide that baby bump.