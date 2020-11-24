I hope the Jersey Shore housemates can make room in the Seaside Heights pad for one more member, because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Pesce are having a baby! The duo announced via Instagram on Nov. 24, alongside their puppy, Moses, that they are expecting "Baby Sorrentino" in May 2021. According to the photo, they chose to write out the message for fans in a flour mixture while baking Christmas cookies and canoodling. This is the good news we all needed in 2020.

Sorrentino might have left his days partying on Jersey Shore behind him for a family life, but he seems super happy to do so. The picture of Pesce beaming up at him alongside their curious golden retriever is heartwarming to any fan who watched Sorrentino struggle to find love in Seaside Heights. Fans who have been following his story closely over the years would know that Pesce and Sorrentino have been wanting to start a family for quite some time now. The spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, just premiered its fourth season on Nov. 19, and the first episode featured the couple and concentrated on the topic of having a baby.

Right after getting out of prison for tax evasion in Sept. 2019, Sorrentino expressed his hopes to start a family with Pesce. "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations," the duo said in a statement upon his release. Well, mission accomplished!

No other details have been released just yet about Pesce's pregnancy, but if the slideshow on Sorrentino's Instagram is any indication, she's a happy soon-to-be mother. The two got married back in 2018, with the engagement serving as the emotional climax of the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Sorrentino proposed on Valentine's Day (as a real gentleman does), and their relationship has been a focal point of the spinoff series ever since.

Their castmates expressed their joy underneath the announcement, with Deena Cortese writing, "So excited for you both! Love you guys so much." Cortese is also currently pregnant, and added under Pesce's own post that she's her "pregnancy buddy." Now for the real tea — if they have a boy, will they name him The Situation Jr.? We'll have to wait and see.