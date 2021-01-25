It’s safe to say that 2021 is shaping up to be a pretty massive year for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not only is he heading to the Super Bowl on February 7 (facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), but he's also getting ready to welcome his first child with fiance Brittany Matthews. As I said, it's gonna be a huge year for the football star. The only question is, when will baby Mahomes make their big arrival? As it turns, out fans won’t have to wait for too long as Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' baby’s due date is right around the corner.

The news that these two were expecting dropped, where else, but on IG. The happy couple shared the baby news with a simple photo of the two of them holding a sonogram on Sept. 29, 2020. No caption was needed because, in this case, the photo said it all. While the couple hasn't shared an exact due date, a little math can help provide some insight. Typically, couples go public about their pregnancy at around the 12-week mark, so if Mahome and Matthews are sticking to this timeline, it means we can probably expect to celebrate the new addition to the Mahomes family in April.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While we might not have a definitive due date, the couple did reveal their baby’s gender: they're expecting a baby girl. Both of them tweeted the news, but Mahome’s simple ”#girldad” caption is the cutest.

The great baby news comes shortly on the heels of another positive event: the couple announcing they're engaged. Mahomes popped the question in the most epic fashion on September 1. That was the day Mahomes received his Super Bowl LIV ring, then proceeded to surprise Matthews with an elaborate proposal that included a white floral wall and bright lights that spelled out, “Will you marry me?” Of course, Matthews said yes.

If all this seems like it's happening very quickly, it's actually been a very long time coming. The couple are high school sweethearts who've been dating since Mahome was in the 10th grade and Mathews as in the 11th. Through the years, they’ve stuck by one another. From their junior prom to now planning a wedding and starting a family, this is exactly the kind of epic story that can make just about anyone believe in love. Also, that baby is going to be super cute.